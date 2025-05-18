Shilo Sanders accuses dad Coach Prime of acting differently on camera when asked about who his favourite kid is

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Shilo Sanders fired a shot at Coach Prime in regards to a family competition. However, he may have been better just letting that one go.

On Saturday, Shilo posted a video on YouTube of a call he had with his father. The former Colorado Buffaloes player accused Coach Prime of lying in front of the camera when it came down to showing who his favorite kid was.

"Sometimes, when it comes down to it on camera, you change your answers," Shilo said. "Like, you know who your best creation that you make. We all know who's the best son. But when you get on camera, then you act different sometimes."(0:56)

After his son's questioning, the Colorado head coach reacted quickly and came up with a hilarious answer. One that wouldn't leave Shilo standing on firm ground.

"I don't know about that. Your consistency as a son," Coach Prime said. "Why don't you just tell people when (was) the last time you bought me a gift?"

After that, the cornerback once again pushed back, asking the coach when the last time that he got a gift, but the former Dallas Cowboys cornerback explained how he built a football field, basketball court, tennis court and a room for Shilo to enjoy, calling it an "investment" for his son.

Being Coach Prime's favorite kid is a running gag that the coach has with his sons. He recently crowned Deion Sanders Jr. as the "MVP of all his kids" in a video posted on social media.

Shilo Sanders has three siblings: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, "Well Off Media" creator Deion Jr., college basketball player Shelomi and social media personality Deiondra.

Coach Prime's son, Shilo Sanders, showing drive at Bucs' camp

Contrary to brother Shedeur's draft shock (selected in the fifth round after being a projected Top-10 pick), Shilo Sanders wasn't expected to be selected until the late rounds, if at all.

Shilo went undrafted but signed a free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the defensive back apparently showed some of his father's drive.

According to reports, Shilo has entered the team's dynamic without issues. He also reportedly shook every reporter's hand in his first media appearance and has gotten praise from Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles.

However, the biggest improvement might be his footwork. "NFL Rookie Watch" called his footwork "maybe the most impressive" among rookies.

Shilo still has a long way to go to earn a roster spot or earn regular playing time, but he's responded well so far, according to those reports.

