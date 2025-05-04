Shilo Sanders takes a dig at Deion Sanders’ amputated toes while revealing why Florida fishing is off limits

Shilo Sanders is taking some time off in his new home after being picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. In the lead-up to season preparations, he explained in a social media post on Sunday that he would never go fishing in Florida, especially alongside his father, Deion Sanders.

"I will never go fishing anywhere in Florida. I'm not fishing nowhere in Florida. Mess around and take my dad fishing, alligator going to take the rest of his toes."

Florida is known for many things, with its wildlife being one of them. However, some of these animals could be deadly if provoked.

The alligator (an animal that is synonymous with the state) is one of these, and the threat of them is the reason why a Sanders family fishing trip to the Everglades is not going to happen anytime soon.

Shilo arrived in the Sunshine State after spending two years with the Colorado Buffaloes. Heading into the 2024 season, there was a possibility that he could have been a high draft pick.

However, a 2024 season that was spent mostly out with an injury plummeted his chances. Luckily for him, the Buccaneers have given him a chance to play in the NFL.

Why has Deion Sanders got amputated toes?

Shilo's comments also revealed something that fans may not know about the Colorado coach: he has amputated toes.

This was a decision that Deion Sanders made in 2023 due to suffering from multiple blood clots in his feet. The surgeries that he underwent meant that he had to miss some games when he was the coach of Jackson State. He subsequently decided to just have the affected toes removed.

"Man, forget the toes. They were charcoal black. They were dead. You look down there, and it's two black toes. Take 'em. What am I going to do with them?" Sanders said in a 2023 interview with USA Today.

Whike potentially not pleasant to think about, Deion Sanders' amputated toes have meant that the Buffaloes coach has never missed a game in years.

