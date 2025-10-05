"Shittier version of Kyler Murray": CFB fans brutally roast Thomas Castellanos for throwing 2 costly INTs in FSU's 28-22 loss to Carson Beck's Miami

College football fans cooked Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos for throwing two costly interceptions in the Seminoles' 28-22 loss to Carson Beck's Miami Hurricanes on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.Castellanos threw the picks in the second and third quarter of the game and those led to two touchdowns that helped No. 3-ranked Miami lead 28-3. The interceptions didn't sit well with college football enthusiasts, who pestered the quarterback with harsh posts on X.One user bluntly stated that the 5-foot-11 signal-caller is a worse version of former NFL top draft pick Kyler Murray.&quot;Thomas Castellanos is just a shittier version of Kyler Murray,&quot; the fan posted.Other fans trashed the FSU quarterback, with one user drawing reference with his past in Boston College.Tony @dabronxbommasLINKThomas Castellanos might be the worst quarterback I’ve ever seen touch a footballSeth Schmelzer @seth_schmelzerLINKTommy castellanos 🗑️The Swamp Reporter @TheSwampReporteLINKTommy Castellanos is 💩Another fan is asking FSU coach Mike Norvell to get rid of Castellanos next season by giving him the blessing to go professional and move out of the Seminoles.CO2 @FSUJ0hnLINKTommy Castellanos can take it on down the road. He doesn’t need that extra year of eligibility.Castellanos led the No. 18 Florida State to a field goal that handed them an early 3-0 lead. Miami answered back with a touchdown before the first quarter ended.The FSU signal-caller had a chance to reclaim the lead but he threw a pick to Bryce Fitzgerald. This allowed Miami to score on a 44-yard TD pass for a 14-3 lead.With the Seminoles down 21-3 in the third, Castellanos took a chance and aimed for the end zone. However, his pass was intercepted by Jakobe Thomas, who knelt at the end zone for a touchback.It led to an eight-play, 80-yard touchdown drive capped by a Carson Beck 24-yard touchdown pass to CJ Daniels. This increased Miami's lead to 25, 28-3.Florida State attempted a comeback in the fourth quarter, scoring 19 straight points that reduced the deficit to 28-22. But it was too late for the Seminoles, who suffered its second loss in the ACC and 3-2 overall.Tommy Castellanos finished the game with 272 passing yards with two TDs and two INTs. He was outplayed by Carson Beck, who completed 20-of-27 passes for 241 yards with four TDs.Florida State coach Mike Norvell blames miscues for disappointing performance against MiamiFlorida State coach Mike Norvell couldn't hide his disappointment over the Seminoles' loss to Miami Hurricanes. He noted the costly mistakes they committed early in the game buried them to a hole they couldn't recover.The Seminoles failed to score on seven-straight drives after scoring a field goal early in the game. They were forced to punt four times and surrendered three possessions more due to turnovers.Florida State wasted 29 first downs and 404 total yards and the Seminoles weren't able to capitalize on Miami's 13 penalties that rendered 114 additional yards in their favor.The Seminoles look to bounce back from the loss on Oct. 11 in another home game against Pittsburgh (3-2, 1-1 in ACC).