“Sick” “Lil bro series”: CFB fans have mixed reactions as Clemson and Notre Dame agree to a 12-year football series

The Clemson Tigers under coach Dabo Swinney and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish under coach Marcus Freeman returned to the big time when they both reached the expanded College Football Playoff last season. Both teams had fallen on hard times in the past few years before stellar performances returned them to the CFP.

Ad

On Tuesday, it was announced that the Fighting Irish and Tigers had agreed to a 12-year schedule that would see the teams clash every season from 2027 until 2038.

According to Yahoo Sports insider Ross Dellenger, the matchup between the Tigers and Fighting Irish could be part of an arrangement of games between Notre Dame and the top teams in the ACC including the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Notre Dame & Clemson have struck a 12-year annual football scheduling deal, sources tell @YahooSports. The series works independently of the ACC structure but does count as one of ND’s five ACC games,” Dellenger tweeted “Irish also expected to play FSU & Miami more regularly.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

College football fans on X had mixed reactions to the news of the Clemson versus Notre Dame series being announced.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans were hyped about the series.

"Lil bro series," one fan tweeted.

"That’s sick I want Texas to do this with a old big 12 team we don’t play anymore like tech or Baylor," another fan tweeted.

"strengthens their rivalry," one fan tweeted.

Clemson and Notre Dame have a colorful history of clashes

The Clemson Tigers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish have clashed eight times with the former holding a 5-3 lead in the series. During the announcement of the series between the two teams, Fighting Irish athletic director Pete Bevacqua revealed his enthusiasm at building the rivalry between the two college football bluebloods.

Ad

"It's been such a great rivalry and we want to see it happen every year," Pete Bevacqua said. "It's historically been a great back-and-forth. I think we could see it continue to develop into one of the great rivalries in college football."

The spiciest clashes between the Fighting Irish and the Tigers came in the 30-3 win for coach Dabo Swinney in the 2018 Cotton Bowl and a 34-10 win in the ACC championship game. Coach Marcus Freeman presided over a 35-14 win over Swinney in South Bend in 2022, while the Tigers coach turned the tables on him in a 31-23 upset win in 2023.

For the Clemson Tigers, the clash will represent another marquee clash on their slate of games every season a few months after agreeing to a new revenue-distribution model with the ACC that kept the Tigers in the conference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More