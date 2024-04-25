"Situation also helps you determine which way to go": 3X SB champ Michael Irvin picks Caleb Williams over Jayden Daniels to go No. 1 in NFL draft 2024

Former NFL wide receiver and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin believes there is a clear reason why Caleb Williams will be picked first overall over LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Chicago Bears have the first overall pick in the draft, and it's all but official that Williams will be selected first.

Speaking on Fox's "Undisputed" on Thursday morning, Irvin, who won three Super Bowls in his career, gave his reason for Williams being drafted over Daniels.

"The situation also helps you determine which way to go," Irvin said. "Chicago, you just mentioned it, Jayden Daniels is a better pure runner... He don't run like Jayden Daniel, he don't run like Justin Fields, he don't run like Lamar Jackson. But, everybody has him in the same mind as Patrick Mahomes.

"Right now, that is the goal, that is the target. We just had a Justin Fields, to go in and bring in Jayden Daniels is a lot like Justin Fields, we can't do that. But, a Patrick Mahomes, we missed one time, we can't miss the second time around, is what the Chicago Bears are saying right now."

Michal Irvin certainly makes a fair point that Chicago just had a running quarterback in Fields and it didn't work out for the team. So, going for more of a pocket passer in Williams is a smart idea for the Bears offense to try something new to see if that is what they need.

Williams is also eager to go to Chicago. Speaking to the Chicago Tribune, the USC quarterback sent a message to Bears fans.

“Chicago, if that’s the place for me tomorrow, I can’t wait,” Caleb Williams said. “All I’ve heard is great things about you all. I’m ready to go.”

Caleb Williams vs. Jayden Daniels

Caleb Williams has been expected to go first overall in the NFL draft for well over a year. The USC Trojans signal-caller had a bit of a step-down in 2023, as he went 266 for 388 for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Daniels, meanwhile, threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns, and four interceptions, so he did have a better season statistically than Williams.

But, in 2022, Williams put together one of the best college football seasons by a quarterback in years, as he threw for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns and five interceptions. Conversely, Daniels only threw for 2,913 yards, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Caleb Williams is listed at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, while Jayden Daniels is 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds.