SMU HC Rhett Lashlee makes bold statements about CFB's current situation: "Not sustainable where we are"

SMU coach Rhett Lashlee has become a voice of concern, highlighting what he recognizes as troubling times for college football.
In a recent AFCA Convention in Nashville, Lashlee shared his thoughts with On3's Jesse Simonton. He made strong comments about college football’s situation.
“We’re not sustainable where we are. We’re not doing what’s in the best interest of kids and student-athletes long term,” Lashlee said.
He cautioned that if substantial changes aren't implemented, the sport could be headed towards an unsustainable future.
As SMU prepares to enter the ACC in 2024, Lashlee's remarks come at a crucial juncture, highlighting the challenges faced by programs across the nation.
Rhett Lashlee's successful stint at SMU
Rhett Lashlee's return to the program in 2018 saw immediate success, with the Mustangs boasting a top-30 passing offense nationally in his first season.
The Mustangs, currently 25th-ranked, achieved an undefeated AAC season and clinched a spot in their first-ever AAC championship game.
Under Lashlee's leadership, the team boasts an overall record of 17-8, including an impressive 13-3 mark in AAC play.
After his role as offensive coordinator in 2018 and 2019, he came back to SMU. During this time, he helped the team achieve a successful season with 10 victories and a top-10 offense in 2019.
Lashlee had significant coaching gigs at Miami, Auburn, UConn and Arkansas State. In his first season with the Mustangs, they were 27th in the nation for passing offense.
The AAC witnessed an unbeaten streak from the team this season, a first since 1982. Their victories could soon hit the 11 mark.
The NIL and transfer portal conundrum
College football is changing with the arrival of the transfer portal and NIL system. More than 1,300 players, especially at the FBS level, have jumped into this portal. This stirs a wave of uncertainty.
The NIL system is sparking cash fights and big contracts, which stir financial worries. But, it's also spreading talent more evenly, making the game fairer.
Even with talk about fixing stuff, like changing the transfer portal time frame and tying NIL paid outs to matches played, the effect on college football's popularity isn't all bad.
Higher attendance and more people watching shows that. These changes keep everyone talking about how to tweak and improve things.
The current system, with multiple transfer windows, has created an unpredictable hurricane of player movement, impacting programs across the board.
One anonymous coach pointed out that the expanded playoff system, designed to enhance competition, can inadvertently punish teams for success.
“With the current (setup) your roster for the following seasons are being punished for how long your team plays," the anonymous coach told Simonton.