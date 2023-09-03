Snoop Dogg hits out at Deion Sanders' critics: "Y'all gotta watch the f*ck out, Prime Time Sanders coming to get your a*s"

Deion Sanders may have had a lot of doubters when he took the Colorado job, but Snoop Dogg wasn't one of them. The legendary rapper appears to be a huge fan of Coach Prime, and is rooting heavily for him.

In a video that has surfaced on X, Snoop Dogg can be heard celebrating a touchdown as Colorado won their first game under Sanders. Unable to contain his excitement, the rapper can be heard talking at the top of his voice, issuing a warning:

“Y'all better watch the f*ck out. Prime Time Sandersʼ coming to your ass. Let's go Deion! Who said you can't? You ain't hard to find. Let's go Prime Time!”

Deion Sanders' Colorado Journey

Colorado's game against TCU Horned Frogs marked the official start to Deion Sanders' competitive journey as the Buffs coach. Sanders' acceptance of the offer to coach Colorado last December sent shockwaves throughout college football. While his credentials as a winner are not in doubt both as an athlete and a coach, Colorado have been nothing but disappointing for seasons.

Sanders was up for a test, and the rest of the college football world knew it. Fans and the media started getting their answers when Coach Prime began a total overhaul of the Colorado team that went 1-11 last season. Several new players came in, and several football scholarships were canceled. It became obvious that he meant business.

It might be too early to call, but Sanders' tenure is starting to look like a success. His men went up early against the Horned Frogs with the first touchdown of the game and an interception to prevent TCU from leveling up.

The game headed into halftime with the Buffs up 24-21. It was a narrow 45-42 win at the end of the day, but the message rang loud and clear. It's hard to say how far they might go, but it's almost certain that they'll be ending the season with a record way better than the team managed last season.

The Coach Prime effect is here to sweep us off our feet, and that is just what the college football world needs right now.