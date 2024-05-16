Colorado star Travis Hunter's girlfriend, Leanna Lenee, took to Instagram on Thursday to share the latest cover of the EA Sports College Football 25. The cover of the highly-awaited video game features three players from three different conferences, one of whom is the Buffaloes' two-way star. Lenee expressed her excitement over the latest achievement unlocked by her star boyfriend.

Hunter has been one of the main attractions in the Colorado football program led by coach Deion Sanders. He makes an impact on both sides of the ball as a linebacker as well as a wide receiver. While his team didn't do well collectively in the 2023 season, he did enough to get onto the cover of one of the most anticipated video games of the year.

“So f*ing happy for you,” Lenee wrote with a heart emoji.

Leanna Lenee shared this on her IG story.

Hunter isn't alone on the cover, though. He is flanked on either side by Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers and Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards. The three of them were also featured on the cover of the game’s deluxe edition, along with others like Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, Alabama signal-caller Jalen Milroe and Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins.

The game is set for a summer release, with the most likely date being July 19. The full reveal of the game will happen later this month, as the anticipation for it keeps on growing.

Travis Hunter’s big NIL deal with KFC

Travis Hunter has become a big name in college football, both on and off the field. While his on-field exploits are known to the fans, brands have capitalized on his marketability and signed him on NIL deals to promote their products. One such deal that the cornerback/wide receiver earned was with fast food giant KFC. He posted a video on Instagram in February trying the KFC "Smash'd Bowl."

"It's Travis Hunter," Hunter said. "I've recently been missing home-cooked meals, especially mashed potatoes so I decided to try KFC's new 'Smash'd Bowl'. As you can see, I got the KFC on the front door, let's try it."

The Buffaloes star has an On3 NIL valuation of $2.7 million. He also has deals in place with FreeForm Sports and Leaf Trading Cards. Now his appearance on the EA Sports College Football 25 covers has added another feather to his commercial cap.

