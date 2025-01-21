“So juiced for this group of guys”: Former Ohio State DE Bobby Carpenter lauds Ryan Day’s Buckeyes after CFP National Championship triumph

Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 on Monday to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. After the win, fans and alumni celebrated the win across various social media platforms.

Former Ohio State defensive end Bobby Carpenter also gave credit to his former school. On Tuesday, he posted on X, congratulating the players and coaching staff:

"So juiced for this group of guys. One team gets to hoist the ultimate prize… this year it was the Buckeyes. No denying this group was the best. Congrats to the seniors and Ryan Day."

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes redeem themselves with a National Championship win

Ryan Day and this year's Ohio State Buckeyes squad were not always popular among fans. Multiple times in the regular season, fans grew frustrated with the team's performance.

The first time fans expressed their dissatisfaction with this team was after they lost 32-31 to Oregon in October. The result catapulted Oregon to first place in the AP rankings and handed Ohio State their first loss of the season. Although it was hardly a crushing loss, it contributed to the emerging notion that Ryan Day's teams were unable to beat top-five ranked teams.

That loss was forgiven after Ohio State continued throughout the season without another loss, until the regular season finale, where they famously lost 13-10 to the unranked Michigan Wolverines. It was the fourth straight loss for the Buckeyes against the Wolverines. To make matters worse, it eliminated them from Big Ten Championship contention.

As a result, the Buckeyes entered the playoffs on a low note. Fans and media members were calling for Ryan Day to be fired. However, Day was able to rally his team and turn the season around.

The Buckeyes were by far the most dominant team in the playoffs. In the first round, they defeated Tennessee 42-17. They then got their revenge on Oregon in the quarterfinals, defeating them 41-21. The semifinals were much of the same as Ohio State beat Texas 28-14.

Day and Ohio State continued their impressive performances in the National Championship, defeating Notre Dame 34-23. Although Buckeyes fans will still be watching closely when Ohio State plays Michigan next season, a National Championship this season has likely redeemed the head coach in the eyes of most fans.

