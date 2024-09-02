“So proud of this guy”: Georgia’s Carson Beck’s mom Tracy dedicates special message to son after big win against Clemson 

Carson Beck led No. 1 Georgia to an astonishing win in the season opener against No. 14 Clemson on Saturday. Following his performance in the 2023 college football season, there were a lot of expectations for the quarterback ahead of the season, and he’s begun to deliver.

In the highly exciting game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Beck completed 23 of 33 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns. This played a crucial role in the Bulldogs' strong outing in the second half, outclassing the Tigers to secure the important Week 1 win.

Beck’s mother, Tracy, celebrated her son on her social media page after Saturday's victory. Posting a picture of herself with her son, family and friends on her Instagram story on Sunday, she expressed her happiness at Beck's performance.

“So proud of this guy,” Tracy wrote on her Instagram story.

Credit: Tracy Beck Instagram Story

Carson Beck on Georgia’s slow first half

Georgia had a slow start to the game against Clemson in Atlanta on Saturday. The Bulldogs held a slim 6-0 lead at halftime but struggled to establish their running game early on without projected starters Trevor Etienne and Rod Robinson.

However, Kirby Smart's team had a better offensive plan in the second half as it outclassed its opponent to seal a 34-3 win. Carson Beck told ABC in his on-field postgame interview:

“I think we just came out slow in the first quarter, maybe there was a little nerves, especially the offense, we worked that out as the game went on.

“We came out and saw what they were trying to do and made those adjustments, and we were aggressive and picked it up in the second half.”

Carson Beck happy for his teammates who stepped up

Georgia witnessed a dynamic blend of emerging talent and seasoned veterans stepping up against Clemson. Most notably, freshman back Nate Frazier showcased his potential, racking up 83 yards on the ground and a touchdown with just 11 carries, which excites Carson Beck.

Vanderbilt transfer London Humphries also made the most of his opportunity, making two crucial catches for 63 yards, including an electrifying 40-yard touchdown.

“Throughout spring ball, summer and fall camp, we’ve seen those guys be able to make plays,” Beck said. “If somebody is out, somebody has to make the play. I’m excited for them, especially Nate. First game as a Georgia Bulldog. It was amazing to watch. I expected that.”

These performances highlighted the Bulldogs' depth and the readiness of their younger players to contribute on the big stage. This is expected to be crucial for the team in 2024.

