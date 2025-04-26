“So proud of you”: Kirby Smart drops an emotional message for Cincinnati-bound Dylan Fairchild 

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shared an emotional message for NFL-bound Dylan Fairchild. Coming out of West Forsyth High School, the offensive guard committed to the program in 2021. Fairchild declared for the 2025 NFL draft, where he was drafted in the third round by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After going as the No. 81 pick, Smart congratulated Dylan Fairchild on X/Twitter, heaping praise on the guard and talking about how proud he was of coaching him throughout college.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Congrats @DylanFairchild6!! What an awesome experience it has been to have you with us. So proud of you and all you've accomplished here. Thank you for always bringing effort, toughness and energy. The @Bengals got a great one. GO DAWGS!!" Smart wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The offensive guard played in a total of 38 games during his stint with the Bulldogs. He won two national championships with them and was honored as a Second-Team All-SEC in 2024.

After getting drafted, Fairchild shared his feelings about playing for the Bengals. In his postdraft presser, the offensive guard said that he is grateful for the opportunity to block for someone like Joe Burrow.

"It's an honor. It's an honor. It's something I'm going to live and die by every day. It's the biggest honor of my life," Fairchild said via Joe Danneman on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor opens up about his thoughts on Dylan Fairchild

After the selection, Bengals coach Zac Taylor shared his thoughts on Fairchild as a player during the postdraft press meeting. He heaped praise on the offensive guard and called him a good addition to the team.

"Dylan is a guy we've had high regard for since the process started for us. We're excited. He'll come in, and get started right away. Again, it's just intangibles we'd like. The skill set fits us, fits our division, fits our scheme, so we're really excited to have Dylan on our team," Taylor said via Bengals.com.

Ad

Taylor also revealed that Dylan Fairchild will play as a left tackle for the Bengals.

"That's where he's been," Taylor added. "He's been a left guard for the last two seasons for Georgia....He really impressed us.....We were crossing our fingers that he would be there when we picked and we had to wait a lot of picks for it, but we were happy he was there."

Apart from Fairchild, the Bengals chose DE Shemar Stewart in the first round with the No. 17 pick. They also decided to go with LB Demetrius Knight Jr. in the second round with the No. 49 pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.