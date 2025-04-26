“So proud of you”: Kirby Smart drops an emotional message for Cincinnati-bound Dylan Fairchild 

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shared an emotional message for NFL-bound Dylan Fairchild. Coming out of West Forsyth High School, the offensive guard committed to the program in 2021. Fairchild declared for the 2025 NFL draft, where he was drafted in the third round by the Cincinnati Bengals.
After going as the No. 81 pick, Smart congratulated Dylan Fairchild on X/Twitter, heaping praise on the guard and talking about how proud he was of coaching him throughout college.
"Congrats @DylanFairchild6!! What an awesome experience it has been to have you with us. So proud of you and all you've accomplished here. Thank you for always bringing effort, toughness and energy. The @Bengals got a great one. GO DAWGS!!" Smart wrote on X.
The offensive guard played in a total of 38 games during his stint with the Bulldogs. He won two national championships with them and was honored as a Second-Team All-SEC in 2024.
After getting drafted, Fairchild shared his feelings about playing for the Bengals. In his postdraft presser, the offensive guard said that he is grateful for the opportunity to block for someone like Joe Burrow.
"It's an honor. It's an honor. It's something I'm going to live and die by every day. It's the biggest honor of my life," Fairchild said via Joe Danneman on X.
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor opens up about his thoughts on Dylan Fairchild
After the selection, Bengals coach Zac Taylor shared his thoughts on Fairchild as a player during the postdraft press meeting. He heaped praise on the offensive guard and called him a good addition to the team.
"Dylan is a guy we've had high regard for since the process started for us. We're excited. He'll come in, and get started right away. Again, it's just intangibles we'd like. The skill set fits us, fits our division, fits our scheme, so we're really excited to have Dylan on our team," Taylor said via Bengals.com.
Taylor also revealed that Dylan Fairchild will play as a left tackle for the Bengals.
"That's where he's been," Taylor added. "He's been a left guard for the last two seasons for Georgia....He really impressed us.....We were crossing our fingers that he would be there when we picked and we had to wait a lot of picks for it, but we were happy he was there."
Apart from Fairchild, the Bengals chose DE Shemar Stewart in the first round with the No. 17 pick. They also decided to go with LB Demetrius Knight Jr. in the second round with the No. 49 pick.
