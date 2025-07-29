"Soft program" "Tennessee has no morals": Fans fume at Josh Heupel's verdict on Boo Carter after offseason drama spiraled dismissal rumors

Fans reacted to Tennessee Volunteers coach Josh Heupel reportedly not punishing defensive back Boo Carter for missing workouts. ESPN's Chris Low reported on Tuesday that Carter will remain on the roster.&quot;Lotta speculation about the future of Tennessee DB Boo Carter the last two weeks after he missed multiple workouts, but sources tell ESPN that Carter is not being dismissed from the team. Coach Josh Heupel will address the situation at his press conference at his press conference later Tuesday.,&quot; Low tweeted.Another rumor that sparked outrage from fans was that the Tennessee star player was a part of a gang. However, Carter's mother debunked it on July 14 on Facebook.On3 shared Low's report on X that led to several fans criticizing the Vols for not releasing Carter.&quot;Soft program,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Tennessee has no morals it's sad. This guy is in a gang!!&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Culture issues. Should be dismissed,&quot; one fan commented.Others believe Tennessee made the right decision by not letting Carter go.&quot;I trust my coaching staff,&quot; a fan said.&quot;smart decision. young boo,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;They prolly know something we don't,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Boo is a part of our team here&quot;: Josh Heupel confirms that Boo Carter will remain with the Tennessee VolunteersJosh Heupel confirmed in Tuesday's press conference that Boo Carter won't be released, but that the defensive back will not play until he's earned it. He also shared that he's proud of how the team has handled the situation, and that it will be resolved internally.&quot;Boo is a part of our team here,&quot; Heupel said. &quot;There are some things that he got to accomplish to get back on the field with us. I don't have a set timeline on that. Our leadership council has been a part of those things, those discussions with me and with Boo.&quot;Heupel noted that he'll provide updates about Carter's status throughout training camp. The defensive back was sixth on the Volunteers in tackles last season with 38 (28 solo), along with one sack and one interception.One of Carter's best performances was in Tennessee's 23-17 win against the Florida Gators on Oct. 12. He finished with seven tackles (two solo) and one sack.Vols fans are hopeful that Carter will play in the season opener against the Syracuse Orange on Aug. 30.