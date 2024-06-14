“Sold out yet?” “Bigger than SuperBowl” - CFB world rejoices as $45M worth Deion Sanders relaunches iconic Nike Air DT Max 96 sneakers

Deion Sanders and the 'Prime Effect' is real. Coach Prime’s signature Nike Air DT Max '96 sneakers, which were set for a June release, sold out in record time. Nike's strategic release included limited events in Atlanta and Boulder before April's Spring Game, all building hype for the official launch.

Sanders' return to Nike has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm, as $45 million-worth Deion Sanders (as per Celebrity Net Worth) continues to dazzle fans. This release is just the beginning, with four more Diamond Turf 3 colorways and the Nike Air Diamond Turf 1 set to debut soon.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement on social media. Comments on Sanders' Instagram post included these posts:

"Sold out yet?"

"Bigger than the Super Bowl"

The collaboration between Sanders and Nike is proving to be a marketing genius. Social media, too, is reacting in a big way:

Screenshot via Instagram/@deionsanders

Deion Sanders proudly displays 'the baddest shoes'

The 56-year-old NFL Hall of Famer often flaunts his flamboyant style both on and off the field. He dived back into the sneaker game, rekindling his partnership with Nike. The Colorado HC sparked excitement with the return of the iconic Nike Air DT Max 96.

Known for his taste and flair, Sanders displayed the coveted kicks on Instagram, captioning his post:

"The baddest shoes in the game and I earned my pic in the heel of my shoe game. 🔥🔥"

The Nike Air DT Max 96 is a retro sneaker famous for its 'torn-up' upper design. It is making a grand comeback, featuring a modern twist: Sanders' photo crystallized on the heel.

"Who else in history got they [sic] picture in a shoe?" he asked, highlighting the unique honor.

Sanders is reuniting with Nike after more than two decades. His social media posts have only fueled the frenzy, with fans eagerly awaiting the release. The sneakers were set for a June 14 drop via Nike SNKRS and fans can grab this limited edition for $170, available online and at select stores.

