"Someone ask Shedeur Sanders what time it is!" Colorado locker room theft leaves CFB world trolling Buffs clan over jewelry flex

The Colorado Buffaloes witnessed an unusual sight at the Rose Bowl stadium.

It has been reported that several players of the team have had their valuables and personal belongings, including jewelry, stolen from the locker room during the game.

While the crime has led to players losing valuables worth thousands of dollars, it did not stop CFB fans from trolling the Buffs and their quarterback Shedeur Sanders for his jewelry flex.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The quarterback, who transferred from Jackson State this year, made a name for himself off the field as well for flauntinh his watch after every win. It was coined as "The Shedeur" by DJ Khaled.

Now, in a video in the aftermath of the robbery, we see the Buffs players in visible frustration and confusion over their belongings being robbed from an apparently guarded locker room.

Expand Tweet

Fans, though. took this opportunity to troll them, with one tweeting:

Quick- someone ask Shedeur what time it is"

Expand Tweet

Yhe trolls and memes did not just stop there. Here are some other reactions on X (formerly called Twitter) to the theft that happened on the home turf of the UCLA Bruins.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time that Deion Sanders has faced such a situation.

When he was with Jackson State, a similar incident occurred in 2021. After a 53-0 win over Edward Waters, Coach Prime sais in the press conference that his personal belongings were stolen from his bag from his office.

Expand Tweet

His items, though, were later retrieved. According to a clarification tweet he posted, Sanders said that his assistant caught the culprit while he was committing the crime.

Expand Tweet

This season as well, his son Shedeur Sanders had been flexing his $70,000 dollar watch to opponents and fans of their rivals every time they won a game.

Both Shedeur Sanders and his father are known for having an expensive taste. Thus, it looks like the perpetrator who robbed the Colorado locker room seemed to know that there might have been a lot of valuables belonging to the players.

At the moment, the police are conducting an investigation to catch the culprits with hopes of retrieving all the lost personal belongings.

Colorado still needs a strong offensive line to protect Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders in Colorado UCLA Football

While the robbery is a frustrating incident, things were equally frustrating for Shedeur Sanders on the field against UCLA.

The quarterback was sacked seven times and was not allowed to make any chances for Colorado to score a touchdown, apart from the one that came in the fourth quarter.

Deion Sanders recognizes that he needs to get a better O-line to protect Shedeur on the field. Before the week 9 showdown, the Buffs were allowing five sacks per game.

If they ever want to hope of being a top-level college football team, there are a few things that need to be worked on.