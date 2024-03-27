"Sometimes kids don’t make the best decisions": Georgia HC Kirby Smart makes his stance clear on RB Trevor Etienne following DUI charge

Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart on Tuesday commented on his new running back Trevor Etienne, being arrested and charged with a DUI on Sunday.

"As we also know, sometimes kids don't make the best decisions," Smart said. "The older you get, the tougher the consequences are for your mistake. He's not going to let this mistake define him. ... It is a teaching moment, and we think he gets better from it.

"In addition to our university discipline process, we have all the stuff we deal with in-house, and he will be subject to the same rules we have in-house as well as university discipline. Disappointed in his decision-making, but he is a good kid."

However, in terms of any potential discipline, Smart made no comments about any potential suspension of Etienne.

Smart could be downplaying what happened and focusing more on what the player and team will do to move on from the incident. However, one could also suggest that by providing vague answers surrounding any potential punishment, he is hoping that any potential demand from the fans or media to suspend Etienne will decrease.

If Trevor Etienne were to be suspended, the Bulldogs likely would be affected.

How much of a difference will Trevor Etienne make in Georgia?

Trevor Etienne began his college football career with the Florida Gators and should be able to make an immediate impact with the Georgia Bulldogs.

During his first season with the Gators, Etienne rushed for 719 yards and six touchdowns. His sophomore year was as successful, with Etienne scoring eight touchdowns and rushing for 753 yards, with 172 of those yards coming against the 11th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers. In both seasons, Etienne was the second-best running back on the team behind Montrell Johnson.

The Bulldogs also had two strong running backs recently with Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton. However, as they have both declared for the NFL draft, this left a massive gap to fill. The transfer of Trevor Etienne allows the hole to be filled with talent of a similar caliber to Edwards and will strengthen an offense that has lost reliable tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Ladd McConkey.

However, if Etienne is suspended, that additional strength is not available, and the Bulldogs may struggle not only on offense but to live up to the high expectations they have of themselves.

