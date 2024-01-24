"Sorry to hear about Que passing away": Kirk Herbstreit reacts to legendary Georgia mascot Uga X's death

The tradition of college athletics programs having live animals as mascots is unique and beloved. Animals like the Texas Longhorns' Bevo, the Washington Huskies' Dubs and Nova, the Auburn Tigers' Golden Eagles and the LSU Tigers' Mike the Tiger are all well known and loved in the college football world.

The Georgia Bulldogs also have a live mascot. Uga, a bulldog, is a key part of the school's gameday experience.

However, live animals will die. On Tuesday, Uga X, also known as Que, died.

His death has led by many tributes, including ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who posted a tribute for Que on social media:

“Very sorry to hear about Que passing away. What a champion. Had a chance to meet him couple different times including postgame in Indy after a Georgia Football National Championship. My condolences.“

Uga X's record

The 10th incarnation of Uga was introduced to Georgia fans in 2015, during the Bulldogs’ game with rival Georgia Tech.

During his tenure as the Bulldogs’ live mascot, Que saw an impressive 91 victories, which is a record for a Uga mascot.

The 91 wins included two national championships (in 2022 and 2023), two Southeastern Conference championships (2017 and 2022) and a range of New Year's 6 bowl victories.

In all, Que had a 91-18 record (83.4%), becoming the winningest mascot in school history, bettering the previous record set by Uga VI, who had a winning percentage of 76.3.

Que was replaced by Boom, who is known as Uga XI. He is the current mascot for the program, having taken the role when the season started. He has massive paws to fill if he is to live up to his predecessor.

Kirk Herbstreit's reaction is shared by other dog lovers

In his post on social media, Kirk Herbstreit mentioned that he had the opportunity to meet with Que as a college football insider and due to his role on "College Gameday."

Herbstreit is a known dog lover who brings Ben, a golden retriever, onto the "College Gameday" set and to NFL and college football games.

Like many animal lovers, Herbstreit will understand the joy that a dog can bring. Add on the sentimental value that Uga represents for the fans of the Georgia Bulldogs football program, which led to many fans being upset by the death of Uga X, the most successful dog in Georgia's history.

