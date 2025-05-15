"Sounds like he lost a recruit to Miami.": Fans react to $50M worth Kirby Smart speaking out against concerning college athletics trend 

Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart complained about the lack of regulation of college athletics and how it could impact not just football but also other sports. The $50 million worth coach (per Celebrity Net Worth) criticized how unregulated NIL is affecting college sports.

Smart questioned whether programs spending too much to retain players would affect schools to the point of cutting non-revenue sports. However, after On3 posted the coach's reaction on X (formerly Twitter), some fans believe the Bulldogs' head coach was upset about losing recruits.

"Sounds like someone lost to Miami & didn’t like it , GUARANTEED this wouldn’t have been said if he went with UGA," a fan said.

"Sounds like he lost a recruit to Miami. Get your $ up," another fan posted.

"Georgia crying now that everyone can pay," another fan wrote.

The reaction came after Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs lost 5-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell to the Miami Hurricanes on Tuesday. Cantwell is the top tackle in the class of 2026, according to 247 Sports's composite ranking.

However, other fans shared Kirby Smart's concern for other sports, considering their future could be bleak.

"People who can’t see that other sports are going to the chopping block if things continue the way they are have their head in the sand. I get fans mostly only care for a few sports but thousands of scholarship opportunities are about to go away for people who really benefit." A fan wrote.

"He’s not wrong, a lot of sports will get cut," another fan added.

"He's not wrong. The cost to compete is skyrocketing which will only hurt funding for non revenue sports/clubs down the road," another fan posted.

Kirby Smart believes Congress is taking too long

On Thursday's edition of "The Paul Finebaum Show", Georgia coach Kirby Smart asked for quicker action. As Congress is still considering the next steps, Smart believes now is the time to take action.

“Very little has happened,” Smart said. “It just shows you how hard it is to make changes and correct things, probably when they’re needed, because … people have talked about Congress. That’s not easy. Not a lot gets done quickly there and where we are right now."

The Bulldogs coach also complained about freshmen making more money than seniors because of NIL. That could also be related to Cantwell's situation. The Nixa High School product hired Drew Rosenhaus as his agent last fall. It was reported that the agent wanted a deal worth more than $2 million per year, although Rosenhaus has denied those claims.

