Nation's No. 1 prospect Jackson Cantwell takes $2.5M decision as he commits to Miami over Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon 

Nation's No. 1 2026 class prospect Jackson Cantwell was the centre of attention for the high school recruiting circuit for the past few weeks. An intense recruiting battle emerged between Georgia, Miami and Oregon, which was finally put to rest on Tuesday, with the Canes finally landing his pledge.

Georgia lured Cantwell with the commitment of No. 1 quarterback Jared Curtis, while Miami reportedly made a $2,000,000 NIL offer that was then upped to $2.5 million, according to On3's Pete Nakos.

Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks were as appealing, with a last-minute presentation and an innovative connection between their athletes and sportswear company Nike.

Miami insider accuses Kirby Smart & Co. of leaking Jackson Cantwell's NIL report

On Thursday, reports surfaced about Miami's $2 million offer, which was later boosted to $2.5 million. Following that, insider CanesInSight accused Kirby Smart's program of purposely revealing Cantwell's NIL report.

Miami's insider claimed that Cantwell's NIL offer was purportedly released to create Cantwell's perception of an athlete chasing the cash cow, which the insider claimed was not true, benefiting the Bulldogs.

"On3 put out an article that Miami was the leading NIL bidder for Jackson Cantwell. Make no mistake, this is an intentional leak designed to make it look like if Cantwell choose Miami, he's just chasing the bag," Miami insider claimed.

Jackson Cantwell is a five-star offensive lineman from Nixa High School, Missouri. He is the No. 1-ranked recruit in Missouri and the No. 1-ranked offensive lineman in the Class of 2026.

He is nicknamed "Mr. Olympics," owing to his parents' Olympic legacy. His dad, Christian, won silver in the shot put at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and his mom, Teri, participated in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

As a freshman, Cantwell participated in eight games, recording 39 pancake blocks. In his sophomore year, he played 10 games and registered 89 pancake blocks. Upping his game in junior year, he played 14 games, scoring 158 pancake blocks per MaxPreps.

