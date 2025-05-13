Insider reveals new twist in Jackson Cantwell’s recruiting; following six Georgia visits, Miami’s $2M offer and Oregon’s last-minute pitch

Nation's No.1-ranked prospect Jackson Cantwell's commitment has taken the high school recruiting circuit by storm. An intense recruiting battle has been brewing for weeks among Georgia, Miami and Oregon to land the Nashville native, and a final decision will take place on Tuesday.

On Saturday, Cantwell visited Kirby Smart's program, making the sixth visit to Athens. NIL discussions were part of the dinner conversation. Following the visit, he dropped a cryptic message, stating, "JCXJC", on his X handle, seemingly leaning towards Kirby Smart's Georgia. No. 1-ranked quarterback Jared Curtis' addition to the Bulldogs' roster is an asset for the Bulldogs to land Cantwell.

Meanwhile, Miami is competing against Georgia's interest with a reportedly $2,000,000 NIL offer. According to On3's source, Cantwell believes that Hurricane's Alex Mirabal is the best offensive line coach across the country. In addition to that, head coach Mario Cristobal and Mirabal boast a track record of three-and-done first-round picks from the offensive line position.

Cristobel is eager to get Jackson Cantwell onboard, with fans and alumni alike pitching in to recruit him. The latest being Super Bowl champion and former Hurricanes OT Bryant McKinnie's candid note to the 6'7 athlete.

Trending

If Cantwell is to go with Georgia, he might have to take a pay cut as he has an NIL valuation of $ 1.2 million, which is far less than Jared Curtis', who is reportedly receiving less than a million to join the Dawgs.

But at the same time, On3's sources stated that they haven't heard back from Jackson Cantwell, and are focusing on other potential offensive tackle targets. On3's Steve Wiltfong opined the following based on the developments that took place on Monday.

"With the conversations I’ve had on Monday, I could see Cantwell throwing up The U just as easily as he dons a Georgia hat Tuesday."

Amidst the competitive recruitment between Miami and Georgia, Oregon threw its last-minute pitch to Cantwell. On Monday, Ducks' offensive lineman coach A'lique Terry and tight ends coach Drew Mehringer were present during a track practice. Oregon athlete's ties to Nike might prove to be exciting to Jackson. Meanwhile, the Ohio State Buckeyes are out of the race.

Jackson Cantwell's Georgia visit over the weekend

Jackson Cantwell dropped by Georgia's campus over the weekend. His parents were also in attendance with him. His father, Christian, complimented Coach Smart's program and suggested Cantwell's positive leaning towards the Bulldogs.

"The trip to Georgia was great as always. Coach Smart is a very good coach and greater leader and person,” the elder Cantwell said. “Super hard worker and dedicated to having the best program in the nation."

"I am not sure he said anything we already didn’t know because Georgia has been recruiting J for so long. Just reiterated that Georgia is going to be a winner," Christian Cantwell added.

But at the same time, even his parents do not know their son's decision till now, but are super supportive of whichever college program he picks.

“I know my wife and I have given our thoughts and where we think the best place is but it’s his choice and I can tell you he hasn’t told us what it is,” Christian said. “We will support and be excited for whatever school he chooses.”

Initially, when Jackson Cantwell chose to commit on April 28, the winds were in favor of Mario Cristobal. And then the tide turned to Georgia's favour, and with Oregon's last-minute offer on Monday, with a potential future Nike deal, it would be interesting to watch the recruitment saga unfold.

He will announce his decision on Tuesday at his school at 3:30 P.M. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Insiya Johar Insiya Johar is a third-year journalism student at Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication. She is a passionate media student, a skilled storyteller, and enthusiastic about films and pop culture. She is committed to research and journalism. Know More