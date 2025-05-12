Will Jackson Cantwell join Jared Curtis at Georgia? Recruiting insider names the two schools in "a very good spot" to recruit him

With five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell’s college decision looming on Tuesday, the recruiting spotlight is sharply focused on Georgia. The Bulldogs, already boasting a commitment from five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, are pushing to add another cornerstone to their 2026 class, and Curtis may be playing a key role in that effort.

Cantwell, a massive target for Oregon, was on an unofficial visit to Athens over the weekend. On Sunday, Curtis posted a picture with Cantwell on his social media.

According to On3 insiders Josh Newberg and Chad Simmons on Sunday, Curtis wasn't just visiting Athens as a bystander.

"I think Jared Curtis initiated this visit himself to Georgia that I want to be there to recruit Jackson Cantwell," Simmons said. "And I think Jared wanted to be there just as much as Georgia wanted him there.”

Curtis and Cantwell spent considerable time together during the visit, attending team and offensive meetings, having dinner and even sharing moments with Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

“Just spending time together, building on that relationship,” Simmons said. “Those guys already communicated, already have some type of a relationship and friendship.”

While peer-to-peer recruiting can often sway decisions, Simmons emphasized that Curtis isn’t the type to pressure his peers.

“I don’t think Jared’s the kind of kid to push Jackson to commit there,” he said. “But he will give him the real answers that recruits look for.”

The decision appears to be narrowing to two primary contenders.

“It could be shaping up again: Oregon versus Georgia for Jackson Cantwell,” Simmons said. "We know the Ducks and the Bulldogs are in a very good spot here. Jared being on campus only helps Georgia..."

As of now, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Georgia a strong 73% chance to land Cantwell, far ahead of Miami at 9.7%. Simmons agreed with that projection, saying:

“Right now, I agree. There’s been nothing I’ve heard yet... I like Georgia’s position going into this visit, and nothing I’ve heard over the weekend has really changed that perspective for me.”

Cantwell’s final visit concludes Monday afternoon. Whether the Bulldogs can seal the deal and pair him with Curtis remains to be seen, but Georgia's positioning appears strong heading into Tuesday's announcement.

Jackson Cantwell’s rise transforms Nixa into national football hotspot

At 6-foot-8 and 300 pounds, Jackson Cantwell stands out in every hallway at Nixa High School. Yet despite his imposing frame and national attention, he remains grounded, known for his dry wit and friendly greetings.

“He is one of the nicest young men that I know,” Nixa athletic director Dr. Brandon Clark said. “His humility and the way he's handled this... it's hard to imagine.”

Cantwell’s presence has elevated Nixa’s football culture. Since joining the varsity squad as a freshman, he has drawn unprecedented attention to the school.

“He puts Nixa on the map,” head coach John Perry said. “It gives us that name recognition at a national level.”

The Eagles’ recent success parallels Cantwell’s emergence. Under Perry, Nixa transformed from a struggling program to a consistent playoff threat.

“Now, every Friday night at Nixa is an event,” said longtime local sports observer Scott Puryear. “It’s one of those FOMO deals.”

Perry echoed the change:

“Whether it’s a track meet or football game, if he’s going to be there, you’re going to get more people.”

Only Dorial Green-Beckham’s recruitment in 2012 comes close to Jackson Cantwell’s in statewide buzz, solidifying his place in Missouri high school football history.

