5-star Jackson Cantwell drops cryptic message following dinner with Jared Curtis, hinting at potential decision

Nation's No. 1-ranked recruit Jackson Cantwell is due to announce his commitment on Tuesday. He is heavily recruited by Georgia, Miami, Oregon and Ohio State. After No. 1-ranked QB and Georgia commit Jared Curtis announced his commitment to Georgia on Monday, he expressed his desire to play alongside Cantwell. He added that he will be present in Athens during Cantwell's visit.

On Saturday, Cantwell drew attention during his Athens visit with Jared Curtis, sharing a cryptic message hinting at a commitment decision. In the photo, Cantwell and Curtis pose side by side during dinner, wearing Georgia-branded apparel.

"JC x JC?" captioned Jackson Cantwell on a photograph posted on Sunday.

This post has prompted potential recruitment speculation, hinting in favour of Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs have already secured Curtis' commitment and are eying Cantwell to onboard their Class of 2026 roster, vying to create a top recruiting class.

On Wednesday, On3's Hayes Fawcett highlighted Georgia's strong chances of landing the Nashville native alongside other top recruits.

"After landing No. 1 QB Jared Curtis, a #1 Class for Georgia is very much a possibility. The Dawgs have a shot to land: Jackson Cantwell (#1 OT), Tyler Atkinson (#1 LB), Mark Bowman (#2 TE), Derrek Cooper(#3 RB)," read the caption.

Meanwhile, Miami coach Mario Cristobal is hot on his trail, reportedly offering a $2,000,000 deal. Hurricanes fans and alumni alike are eager to get Cantwell onboard. Super Bowl champion and Hurricanes alum Bryant McKinnie wrote a note to Cantwell, vying to secure his commitment to Miami.

"Hey @JCantwell2499 choosing the University of Miami was the best decision I’ve ever made — it fulfilled a lifelong dream,” Bryant wrote on X on Thursday.

Another college program actively recruiting the 6-foot-7 OT is Oregon. Before the Georgia visit, Cantwell dropped by Dan Lanning's program in late April and had a positive outlook on it.

"They are heavily invested and think I could be the guy to get a lot of dominoes to fall in the 2026 class," Cantwell said via Rivals.com.

Meanwhile, Ohio State has lagged in the race to land Cantwell, according to On3.

Miami offers $2,000,000 deal to lure Jackson Cantwell

Jackson Cantwell's recruiting saga has gone intense. As it seems, the Dawgs and the Hurricanes appear to be the top contenders. On Thursday, On3's Pete Nakos reported Miami's $2,000,000 deal, aimed at Cantwell to lure him in against Georgia's interest.

"Miami has the most lucrative first-year deal on the table for 5-star OT Jackson Cantwell, sitting around the $2M mark," On3 posted on X.

Cantwell's recruitment could take a turn due to financial factors. If he chooses Georgia, he might have to take a pay cut, as the program reportedly offered Jared Curtis less than $ 1 million despite his $2.6 million NIL valuation.

Given Cantwell's $1.5 million NIL valuation, a smaller sum compared to Curtis, he might receive an even smaller offer.

