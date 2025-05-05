  • home icon
Nation's No. 1 QB Jared Curtis puts Oregon vs. Georgia saga to an end as he commits to SEC powerhouse 

By Insiya Johar
Modified May 05, 2025 23:21 GMT
Daily Camera Archives - Source: Getty

After decommitting from Georgia last October, Jared Curtis' recruitment speculation hit the sky. Last week, the recruiting circuit was abuzz with Curtis's last-minute in-home visits by Georgia and Oregon. Georgia emerged as the top contender, given that Curtis entertained two visits from Athens, in addition to his family's ties to Georgia, while Oregon received just one in-home visit.

After an intense recruiting spree between the Ducks and the Bulldogs, Tennessee's top player went home to Athens, recommitting to the Bulldogs.

On May. 5, the $2.5 NIL-valued player announced this decision to recommit to the Bulldogs. The announcement took place in a press conference at his high school. He posted it on his X handle, sharing a video clip of his commitment.

"Grateful! 100% Committed. See y'all in Athens!" read the caption.
Talking about Kirby Smart's program, Curtis praised the Bulldogs roster and called it a powerhouse.

“Georgia speaks for itself,” Curtis said per On3. “I’ve built a relationship with Coach Bobo and Coach Smart. I think they’re a powerhouse, and they have great coaches all around. They have the players up there and they’re very disciplined."
With Curtis' commitment, Georgia has significantly improved its position in the On3 Industry Rankings, pulling up from No. 17 to No. 7. Other Bulldogs Class of 2026 players include Vance Spafford, Lincoln Keys, Jontavious Wyman and Kealan Jones.

In an interview with On3's Steve Wiltfong, Curtis talked about the elements he factors into his college decision.

"I’d say the production of quarterbacks is a big factor in it, but also the relationship with the coaches," Curtis said.
"Still interested in Georgia": When No. 1 QB Jared Curtis suggested the possibility of recommitting to the Dawgs

Although Jared Curtis had previously committed to the Bulldogs in March last year, he decommitted in October, saying he required time to explore all his options and make the most informed decision for his future. At the same time, he further mentioned the possibility of reconsidering Georgia.

"I’m still interested in Georgia as long as they are interested in me,” he said back in October, per Dawgnation.com.

Jared Curtis is a product of Nashville Christian and ranks No. 1 in Tennessee and No. 8 on the national level. As a QB, he boasts the No.1 spot in the Class of 2026. In his high school career till now, he has registered 7,665 passing yards, 92 touchdowns, 207.2 Y/G, 483 Cmp, 784 Att and 19 interceptions, per MaxPreps.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
