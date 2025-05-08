"NIL and the transfer portal are killing CFB:" Fans react to as Miami reportedly offers $2,000,000 to No. 1 prospect Jackson Cantwell 

Nation's No. 1 prospect, Jackson Cantwell has one more year left to display his athletic skills, yet college programs are vying to secure his commitment. He is being heavily recruited by Georgia, Miami, Oregon and Ohio State. Although the Buckeyes have lagged in the race recently.

Ad

With No. 1 quarterback Jared Curtis' commitment, Georgia is keen to get Cantwell on board, hoping to create a top recruiting class. Cantwell's Oregon visit secured a positive response, and Miami has reportedly offered a $2,000,000 NIL deal to the Nashville native, according to On3.

Since NIL has been granted legal status in certain states, while others are working to legitimize it, some opinions remain disapproving. The financial aspect might influence the traditional high school sports environment.

Ad

Trending

On Thursday, On3's Pete Nakos reported about Miami's lucrative NIL offer towards Jackson Cantwell, fans had their opinions about it, and stated their reactions in the comment section

"Miami has the most lucrative first-year deal on the table for 5-star OT Jackson Cantwell, sitting around the $2M mark, Pete Nakos reports.

Ad

Some commented regarding the NIL factor and the increasing influence of financial motives in high school recruiting.

"NIL and transfer portal are killing CFB," wrote a user.

"What are the NIL terms? Oh it's pay for play...my bad," said a user.

"So what? Everybody acts like Miami is the only throwing money around," commented another user.

"This is insanity. We are paying high school kids millions of dollars when they have never played a college snap???" commented a user.

Ad

Fans react to as Miami reportedly offers $2,000,000 to No. 1 prospect Cantwell via Instagram/On3nil.

While others suggested Cantwell's leaning towards Georgia to play alongside No. 1 quarterback Jared Curtis.

Ad

"And won't land him. he's Georgia bound," stated a user.

"Don't matter, he is going to GEORGIA," commented one user.

"Don't know if that's gonna happen when he wants to play with Curtis," wrote a user.

Fans react to as Miami reportedly offers $2,000,000 to No. 1 prospect Cantwell via Instagram/On3nil.

Super Bowl Champion and former Miami OT Bryant McKinnie writes a candid note to Jackson Cantwell

Mario Cristobal is motivated to land Jackson Cantwell at Miami. Fans and alumni alike are vying to get him on board. The latest alum is Super Bowl champion Bryant McKinnie, who played for the Hurricanes from 1999-2001.

Ad

"Hey @JCantwell2499 choosing the University of Miami was the best decision I’ve ever made — it fulfilled a lifelong dream,” he wrote on X on Thursday. “I came to the U with big goals, and I left having achieved even more.”

Now, all eyes are set on Cantwell to disclose his commitment, which he is set to announce on May 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Insiya Johar Insiya Johar is a third-year journalism student at Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication. She is a passionate media student, a skilled storyteller, and enthusiastic about films and pop culture. She is committed to research and journalism. Know More