South Alabama coaching staff: Jaguars assistant coaches and management explored

The South Alabama Jaguars went 7-6 last season, defeating the Eastern Michigan Eagles 59-10 in the LendingTree Bowl in December.

The Jaguars are part of the Sun Belt Conference but do not have a coach. Kane Wommack was hired in 2020, but, on Monday, he was named the Alabama Crimson Tide's new defensive coordinator.

With Wommack leaving, let's take a look at South Alabama's coaching staff.

South Alabama coaching staff

Head coach: Vacant

Assistant coaches: Major Applewhite, Corey Batoon, Antonio Bradford, Rob Ezell, Michael Smith, Gordon Steele, Landius Wilkinson, Will Windham

Assistant coach/cornerbacks coach: Jay Hopson

Assistant head coach/Director of Football Athletic Performance: Matt Shadeed

Special teams coordinator/defensive assistant: Tre' Williams

Quality control assistant (offense): Doug Ruse

Quality control assistant (defense): Kyle Skierski

Graduate assistant defense: Cameron Cleminson, Devin Coleman

Graduate assistant offense: Adam Mann, Eric Ponio

At the moment, it's uncertain if any of the coaches will be leaving South Alabama following Kane Wommack's resignation.

Why did Kane Wommack leave South Alabama?

On Monday evening, Kane Wommack resigned as the head coach of South Alabama to take the defensive coordinator position at Alabama.

"I deeply appreciate Kane's service to our program, university and city," South Alabama director of athletics Joel Erdmann said in a statement. "His efforts propelled us forward, and we wish him and (his wife) Melissa the very best."

Wommack will get the chance to work at a premier college football program while also getting to reunite with Kalen DeBoer. Wommack and DeBoer worked together on Indiana's staff in 2019. DeBoer was the Hoosiers' offensive coordinator while Wommack was the defensive coordinator.

During his time with South Alabama, Kane Wommack helped turn the program's fortunes around. The school went 5-7 in his first season. In his second year, the Jaguars went 10-3, including winning the Sun Belt Confernece.

Last season, South Alabama went 7-6. Overall, as the coach of the Jaguars, Wommack went 22-16.