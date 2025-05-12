South Carolina football recruiting tracker: Top commits, offers & visits (2025-2026)

Shane Beamer will enter his fifth year as the South Carolina Gamecocks coach in the 2025 season. Last year, the team finished with a 9-4 record and participated in a bowl game. On Dec. 31, 2024, they suffered a 21-17 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Citrus Bowl.

The South Carolina coach aims to lead the team to a spot in the College Football Playoff. Beamer has signed 25 freshmen to compete in the upcoming season. One of the new players that the Gamecocks acquired is Donovan Darden. The linebacker had 85 total tackles (61 solo) and 11 sacks for the Havelock High School Rams last year.

The Gamecocks are still pursuing new stars to sign for the 2026 season to compete against the best in the Southeastern Conference.

South Carolina Gamecocks 2026 recruiting overview

247Sports reports that the Gamecocks have five players committed to the team for the 2026 season. The most recent prospect to commit to Coach Shane Beamer's team was offensive tackle Zyon Guiles on March 21. He is currently attending Carver's Bay High School for his final year.

Here are the other top players that the team got to commit and who they have offered to join next year.

Top Commits

J'Zavien Currence

J'Zavien Currence is among the top prospects set to be on the 2026 roster. He committed to the Gamecocks on Oct. 17, 2024. The cornerback had other teams interested in recruiting him, including the Florida State Seminoles.

According to MaxPreps, he had 48 total tackles (33 solo) and two interceptions in his junior year. He will finish his last season playing for the South Pointe High School Stallions before making his college football debut.

Jamel Howse

Jamel Howse is another player South Carolina was able to secure to join next year. He committed to the program on Oct. 5, 2024. The tight end will play his senior year for the Newberry High School Bulldogs.

He is still receiving offers from other teams. However, he has not yet changed his mind about playing for the Gamecocks.

Keenan Britt

Kennan Britt is the second defensive player that the team recruited last year. The edge rusher committed to the Gamecocks on Aug. 10, 2024. He had received offers from the Florida Gators before deciding to play for South Carolina.

He will compete with the Oxford High School Yellow Jackets for another year. As a junior, he had 121 total tackles (39 solo) and seven sacks.

Notable Offers

Landon Duckworth

One player that the team has shown interest in signing is quarterback Landon Duckworth. He received an offer from the Gamecocks and has scheduled a visit to meet with them on June 6.

South Carolina competes with several other teams to recruit Duckworth, including the Ole Miss Rebels and the Auburn Tigers. Coach Beamer's visit with him could help sway the Jackson High School Aggies quarterback to join his roster.

Carsyn Baker

Carsyn Baker is another prospect that the Gamecocks are looking to acquire next year. He has received an offer, but hasn't scheduled a visit. The running back will finish his senior year with the Langston Hughes High School Panthers. Last season, he had 145 carries for 1282 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Baker has caught the interest of the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes, which could hurt Beamer's chances of securing him.

Somourian Wingo

Samourian Wingo is a player who could add depth to Beamer's wide receiver options. He has received an offer from them and has a scheduled visit for June 20. Wingo will play his last season for the St. Augustine High School Yellow Jackets. He had 62 receptions for 1,040 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior.

Wingo has also received offers and will meet with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida in June.

South Carolina's recent visits

South Carolina hasn't had a visit recently. The team will welcome 10 players on May 30 to get them interested in committing to the program, including defensive lineman Seven Cloud, who committed to Georgia on Dec. 14, 2024. However, the Gamecocks will have the opportunity to convince Cloud to reconsider his decision.

