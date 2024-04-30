Former South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler was finally picked No. 150 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints, sliding precariously below where he was projected to be picked.

His slide in the draft was linked to a viral clip of Rattler as a Pinnacle High School player appearing on the docuseries "QB1: Beyond The Lights," in which he throws a tantrum at teammates during team practice.

Shane Beamer, his former South Carolina Gamecocks coach, came to the quarterback's defense on X, rubbishing the claim that was made by NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

"Such a tired, lazy narrative," Beamer tweeted. "And bullcrap. None of the NFL teams that called me said that ... And any team that thinks that clearly hasn’t done their research.

"He dealt w adversity at OU in a class way, came to SC, was a great player and was voted by his TEAMMATES as a captain …TWO YEARS IN A ROW. He’s a great person, great player and some team is getting a future starter today."

The incendiary clip went viral on various social media platforms after it was linked to Spencer Rattler's slide.

Spencer Rattler is magnanimous on the slide

During an interview with the Saints after getting picked, the divisive Rattler did not sound fazed at the slide he had gone through during the draft.

"At the end of the day, it's a blessing to get picked wherever," Spencer Rattler said. "You know we were waiting around a day or two, but I had faith my name was going to be picked (Saturday) and was just looking forward to it. We were going to be excited no matter what when my name was called."

Rattler was named MVP of the 2024 Reese Senior Bowl in February, which also included fellow quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr., taken eighth overall by the Atlanta Falcons, and Bo Nix, picked 12th overall by the Denver Broncos.

Perhaps signaling just how far Rattler slid, despite dominating the game as quarterback, the other two prospects involved were picked four rounds before he came off the board.

He was magnanimous about the whole situation when asked about it, instead choosing to praise Nix and Penix Jr., showing a maturity that eluded him in high school and his early years in college football as an Oklahoma Sooners star.

"Those are all good players (Nix and Penix Jr.), good quarterbacks. Whatever teams felt like they needed to make that pick, they did," Rattler said.

"You got to control what you can. That is something I live by, and I knew my time would come. I'm ready to get to work and take advantage of every opportunity."

After sliding three to four rounds below where he was mostly projected to be picked, Spencer Rattler will play in the NFL with a chip on his shoulder and a point to prove.