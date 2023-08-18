South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is one of the prospects expected to make a huge difference for his team this season.

Rattler is rated as one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC. A college football insider summed it up for On3.

“He’s playing like a man possessed.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

According to South Carolina insiders, Rattler had a terrific spring training guided by the new Gamecocks offensive coordinator, Dowell Loggains. This form has followed him into the fall scrimmage.

His coach, Sean Beamer, continued to hype up his star man, which will only raise expectations among Gamecocks fans.

“He has not slowed down,” Beamer said. “He was voted our most outstanding offensive player during spring practice and excited to see what he’s going to do this upcoming year.”

Last season, in South Carolina's last three games, Rattler put up numbers that have added to the optimism surrounding him for the Gamecocks. He had 1,044 passing yards resulting in 11 touchdowns.

Spencer Rattler's first season in Columbia resulted in 3,012 yards resulting in 18 touchdowns for an 8-5 record in the SEC (Southeastern Conference).

However, not everyone agrees with the assessment though and the CFB world was in uproar at the praise Spencer Rattler has been getting lately.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Spencer Rattler will get a chance to face off against one of the most highly-rated SEC quarterbacks in Drake Maye. South Carolina opens the season on September 2 against North Carolina.

The Rise of Spencer Rattler

Spencer Rattler has joined a new cadre of quarterbacks with his performances at the close of last season.

His performances raised his reputation to a new level and his name is now being mentioned alongside the best of the best, including Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers and Drake Maye.

Rattler explained why he opted to return for another year instead of declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

“Obviously, that next level had a real, you know, choice to pick,” Rattler said. “I just weighed it out. I thought there were more pros coming back. I just feel like we left a little on the table.”

Not only is his reputation on the gridiron rising, he has become a marketable brand and has signed several NIL deals.

His most lucrative NIL deal is with a local Dick Dyer's Mercedes-Benz dealership that saw him receive a G-Wagon before fall camp.

The bar has never been higher and he has the prospects to measure against the best no matter how overrated or underrated fans think he is and it's up to him to lead the South Carolina Gamecocks to glory.