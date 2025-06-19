South Carolina TE Brady Hunt's wife, Maggie, gives glimpse of her summertime bash with husband & friends via latest IG post

South Carolina TE Brady Hunt's wife, Maggie, shared snippets of their summertime adventures on social media. While preparing for his second stint with the Gamecocks, Hunt is also making memories and spending quality time with his wife in the offseason.

Ad

On Wednesday, Brady Hunt's wife shared photos of their adventures this offseason in Columbia, South Carolina. It included photos of her posing with her husband.

Other photos showcased Maggie Hunt going out with her friends for coffee and food. The South Carolina TE is seen enjoying some time off football and showcasing his arm talent in golf.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Nothing like summertime," Maggie Hunt captioned her post.

Ad

Trending

Brady and Maggie got married in June 2024. Before joining the South Carolina Gamecocks, Brady Hunt spent three seasons with Ball State.

He missed the entirety of the 2023 season because of an ankle injury. Hunt made a comeback with the Gamecocks last year, recording 22 receiving yards in 10 games. Maggie supported her husband throughout his collegiate journey and will look forward to Brady's Year 2 with the Gamecocks.

During his three-season stint with the Ball State Cardinals, Hunt redshirted his freshman campaign. He played all 12 games during the 2022 season, tallying 498 yards and five touchdowns.

Ad

Brady Hunt goes on a trip with his wife, Maggie

The South Carolina TE and his wife had a fun trip with their friends in May. Maggie shared photos on Instagram.

The duo walked down the beach as they enjoyed the sunset. Other photos showcased Maggie posing with her friends as they made memories during their time out by the sea.

Ad

Ad

Hunt will be rejuvenated for year two under coach Shane Beamer. He signed a new NIL deal in January with the Gamecocks and will hope to take up more responsibilities.

The South Carolina Gamecocks begin their 2025 campaign against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Aug. 29 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

South Carolina Gamecocks Fan? Check out the South Carolina latest depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place