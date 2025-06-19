South Carolina TE Brady Hunt's wife, Maggie, gives glimpse of her summertime bash with husband & friends via latest IG post

South Carolina TE Brady Hunt's wife, Maggie, shared snippets of their summertime adventures on social media. While preparing for his second stint with the Gamecocks, Hunt is also making memories and spending quality time with his wife in the offseason.
On Wednesday, Brady Hunt's wife shared photos of their adventures this offseason in Columbia, South Carolina. It included photos of her posing with her husband.
Other photos showcased Maggie Hunt going out with her friends for coffee and food. The South Carolina TE is seen enjoying some time off football and showcasing his arm talent in golf.
"Nothing like summertime," Maggie Hunt captioned her post.
Brady and Maggie got married in June 2024. Before joining the South Carolina Gamecocks, Brady Hunt spent three seasons with Ball State.
He missed the entirety of the 2023 season because of an ankle injury. Hunt made a comeback with the Gamecocks last year, recording 22 receiving yards in 10 games. Maggie supported her husband throughout his collegiate journey and will look forward to Brady's Year 2 with the Gamecocks.
During his three-season stint with the Ball State Cardinals, Hunt redshirted his freshman campaign. He played all 12 games during the 2022 season, tallying 498 yards and five touchdowns.
Brady Hunt goes on a trip with his wife, Maggie
The South Carolina TE and his wife had a fun trip with their friends in May. Maggie shared photos on Instagram.
The duo walked down the beach as they enjoyed the sunset. Other photos showcased Maggie posing with her friends as they made memories during their time out by the sea.
Hunt will be rejuvenated for year two under coach Shane Beamer. He signed a new NIL deal in January with the Gamecocks and will hope to take up more responsibilities.
The South Carolina Gamecocks begin their 2025 campaign against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Aug. 29 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
