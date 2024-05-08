SPOTTED: Alabama legend Nick Saban and Georgia HC Kirby Smart share moment at Regions Tradition Pro-Ams

Former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban and current Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart were seen connecting with one another at Regions Tradition Pro-Ams on Wednesday.

Smart used to work under Saban as an assistant head coach and defensive coordinator before he left the program to become the head coach at Georgia. Owing to the years they spent together on the same coaching staff, the two are still friends.

The two were seen chatting at Regions Tradition Pro-Ams.

The Regions Tradition Pro-Ams is a golf tournament at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama. It is one of the five major tournaments on the PGA Tour Champions.

It brings together plenty of celebrities and college football coaches for the Pro-Am round on Wednesday. Some of the groups for the Pro-Am were as follows:

8:20 a.m.: Kirby Smart with Padraig Harrington

8:40 a.m.: Kalen DeBoer with Stewart Cink

8:50 a.m.: Nick Saban with Steve Stricker

So, before their tee off, Smart and Saban reconnected with one another.

Kirby Smart praises Nick Saban after retirement

Following the Alabama Crimson Tide being eliminated in the Rose Bowl in the college football playoffs, Nick Saban's tenure as coach ended.

Saban was the coach of Alabama since 2007 and led the program to six national titles. He also won another title at LSU; so after his retirement, Smart had nothing but kind words to say about Saban:

"I have a lot of respect for him as a coach, as a person, and as a man. What he and Mrs. Terry have meant to, really the game of football. But especially to Tuscaloosa, they've been incredible. He's put a lot of coaches through his coaching factory, I can assure you of that."

In the last game the two coached against one another, it was Saban who got the win as Alabama beat Smart's Bulldogs 27-24 in the SEC Championship game.

With the Crimson Tide winning, it put them into the college football playoff while Georgia was the last team out and ended up routing FSU in the Orange Bowl.

