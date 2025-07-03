SPOTTED: Deion Sanders seen chatting with $170,000,000 worth Lil Wayne as Colorado HC continues recovery 

Deion Sanders has been dealing with an unknown health problem this offseason. The Colorado Buffaloes head coach is currently rehabilitating at his home in Texas and has been away from Boulder for the past two months. As he continues his recovery, "Coach Prime" had a visit from one of his special friends, rap star Lil Wayne.

Ad

On Wednesday, Deion Sanders Jr. shared a clip on his Instagram story. In the video, fans can see "Coach Prime" welcoming the $170 million worth Lil Wayne (as per Celebrity Net Worth) to his Texas estate.

Credits: Bucky's Instagram story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Last season, Sanders led the Buffs to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance. In March, the team gave him a five-year extension worth $54 million to continue as their head coach.

Ad

Trending

While Deion Sanders navigates through his health crisis, his coaching staff has been taking care of the Buffs' offseason training. Last week, he shared a post on Instagram talking about how his eldest son Bucky and been with him throughout this ordeal.

"#Every little step I take my son @deionsandersjr has been there so we've decided to keep stepping! #CoachPrime coming to a stadium sold out soon," Sanders wrote in the caption of the post.

Ad

Ad

On the other hand, his other two sons have departed to start their journey in the NFL. Shedeur Sanders went in the fifth round to the Cleveland Browns, whereas Shilo signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

Ex-NFL star provides update on Deion Sanders's health

Retired NFL star Adam 'Pacman' Jones also visited "Coach Prime" at his Texas estate recently. On Tuesday, he shared a clip on social media to talk about his fishing trip with the Colorado head coach and provide an update on his health.

Ad

"Had a chance to go see Deion," Jones said. "He's doing really good. Hey, bro. I'm talking about no neigbours. I had a chance to go fishing. I caught some big a** bass, bro."

Ad

There is no official timeline regarding Deion Sanders' return to Boulder. However, fans will be expecting him to make a return during the team's season opener against Georgia Tech next month.

How do you think Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place