“Statistically he cannot” - CFB world subtly roasts Caleb Williams as Skip Bayless makes a case for former USC star and the Bear’s union

Skip Bayless, the outspoken Fox NFL analyst and a well-known Dallas Cowboys fan, has expressed concern over the possibility of one team trading up for Caleb Williams, the former USC Trojans quarterback and projected No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The uncertainty is which NFL team will secure the coveted first selection. The Chicago Bears hold the first overall pick, but their decision is dependent on the future of their quarterback, Justin Fields. If the Bears are committed to Fields, they may not pick a quarterback first in the draft.

Enter the Washington Commanders, a team that Bayless fears might make a move to acquire Williams. Bayless acknowledges Williams' “It” factor and emphasizes his ability to handle pressure and stand tall in critical moments.

“What I would fear the most as a Cowboy fan is if they traded up and gave whatever it took to get Caleb,” Bayless said. “Caleb has it factored to me. Caleb is the best playmaker in this draft, and I think he will prove to be the best quarterback in this draft.”

That attracted the college football world's attention as they reacted and roasted the former USC star.

“Statistically he cannot stand up against the pressure lol,” a fan tweeted.

"He’s awful,” another wrote.

“Yea I like Caleb but it would not be wise to trade away picks…Not with the amount of holes that need filling,” one tweeted.

“Jayden Daniels is a great prospect. Also, you could just draft Marvin Harrison if you are torn between QBs then maybe move up to get the #4, #5 QB without auctioning future.”

Here are some of the other reactions on X:

Caleb Williams vs. Cowboys in a Washington uniform?

Former USC QB Caleb Williams

Williams, if drafted by Washington, would face the Cowboys twice a year. The Commanders’ offense could significantly benefit from Williams’ presence, especially considering his last season stats: 3,633 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.

In comparison, the Commanders’ current quarterback, Sam Howell, threw for 3,946 yards and 21 touchdowns in more games. Bayless predicts that 'D.C. is Williams' homecoming, which would lift Washington to new heights.

“And the fit for him is (Washington) D.C. because prodigal son goes home," Bayless said. "After winning the Heisman out in Hollywood, he goes home to D.C. to lift up the sleeping giant that is Washington under the new owner, who is (owner) Josh Harris.”

“You have (coach) Dan Quinn to run the show and also run the defensive side of the football, and now you have (OC) Kliff Kingsbury, who does know Caleb, has spent some time around Caleb running the offensive side of the ball.”

He added:

“It makes sense, sense, and more sense because it would re-spark the fandom in D.C. Everybody would rise up,” he added. “The hope would be rampant.”

However, the critical question remains: Will Caleb Williams be drafted by the Washington Commanders? As of now, the Commanders do not hold the number one pick, so they would need to strike a trade with the Bears.

If Chicago fully commits to Fields and opts not to draft a quarterback, trading down from the top spot becomes a sensible move. Such a trade could pave the way for Caleb Williams to don the colors of the Washington Commanders, potentially altering the NFL landscape and fueling Bayless’ apprehension.

