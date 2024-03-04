2024 NFL Draft: 3x Pro Bowl WR believes there is a better QB than Caleb Williams

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is widely believed to go first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, in recent months, that speculation has dwindled as other quarterbacks in the draft class have shown that they may be more suited to go first overall instead.

During a recent episode of FS1's "Undisputed," former NFL player and three-time Pro-Bowler Keyshawn Johnson preferred to draft Jayden Daniels over Williams.

"I would take Jayden Daniels at the quarterback position as the first guy off my board, nothing against Caleb, it's just that I like Jayden Daniels better," Johnson said.

"I think Jayden Daniels' ability to throw the deep ball to hit on schedule plays and all scheduled platform plays, to be able to move in and out of the pocket to do all of those sorts of things. He is a natural leader to me."

Keyshawn Johnson also noted the type of offense that Williams has played in at USC and doubted if he could translate that into the NFL.

"Where Caleb on the other hand, I always caution myself from systems that guys play in," Johnson said.

"When I look at the history of that quarterback in that particular system in the air rate, it doesn't always transfer to NFL. Whether it's the New England Patriots or Washington, they should take him over Caleb."

NFL fans will now have to wait and see if it is LSU's Jayden Daniels who gets drafted ahead of Caleb Williams.

Could Caleb Williams' Combine decision affect a Justin Fields trade?

The Chicago Bears currently hold the number one draft pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bears acquired the draft selection from the Carolina Panthers after a pre-draft trade last season. Chicago is expected to move on from quarterback Justin Fields and possibly draft Caleb Williams.

The USC quarterback declined to participate at last week's NFL Combine and has also decided not to share his medical documents. Williams' decision is predicated on the belief that teams that don't pick him should not have access to his information.

NFL Insider Peter Schrager recently said Williams' decision could prevent a trade for Justin Fields.

"Caleb Williams passing on doing the medical exams at the Combine could also alter the timeline for a trade," Schrager said. "Hard to imagine Chicago would trade the top pick OR Justin Fields (or would a team trade up for 1) before a thorough medical."

As the weeks inch closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, it remains to be seen how the situation plays out for the Chicago Bears.