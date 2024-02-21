Insider notes on trade interest in Justin Fields: Surprise AFC team emerges with Falcons, Steelers also monitoring Bears QB

It seems almost unanimous that the Chicago Bears will select USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. Anything deviating from that narrative would be a surprise. Where then does Justin Fields, selected by Chicago 11th overall in 2021, end up? Speculation will run rampant over the next few weeks.

The Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers have recently been mentioned as potential landing spots for Fields. The Falcons need a quarterback, and some believe they are the favorites based on Fields recently following tight end Kyle Pitts, receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson on social media. Make of it what you will.

The Steelers are also in the market for a signal caller with so much uncertainty surrounding Kenny Pickett. Pittsburgh recently cut Mitch Trubisky, who they signed as a free agent back in 2022.

Latest on the noise around Justin Fields' future

There’s another team that I’m told has genuine interest in acquiring Fields and will exploring trading for him: the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jimmy Garoppolo, who the team signed to a three-year, $67.5-million deal just last year, is on his way out and is expected to be cut by the organization. Garoppolo was the choice of Josh McDaniels and never panned out, playing just seven games last season. He was eventually replaced by rookie Aidan O’Connell, who presently sits at the top of the depth chart. O’Connell seems to be the choice of Antonio Pierce, who had the “interim” tag removed from his title a few weeks ago and was named head coach after a successful tenure taking over for McDaniels.

Yet sources tell me Tom Telesco, named as the team’s general manager on January 23, wants a big name at the quarterback position. The fact that the organization signed former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will make the transition easier for Fields.

Throwing to All-Pro receiver Davante Adams will surely be appealing to Fields, and having Jakobi Meyers only makes the Raiders even more appealing.

The Raiders have nine draft picks at their disposal as ammunition to trade for Fields, including a pick in each of the first six rounds, starting with the 13th selection of the draft, and three picks in the seventh round.