Why did NFL suspend Jimmy Garoppolo? League comes down hard on Raiders QB 

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has had an up-and-down year since finding a new team in 2023 and spending most of the season out with injury. Garoppolo's year with the Raiders has now gone from bad to worse.

On Friday, February 16, the NFL slapped Garoppolo with a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's Performance Enhancing Substances Policy.

Jimmy Garoppolo suspension: Everything we know so far

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday that the suspension is down to Garoppolo's use of prescribed medication without a valid Therapeutic Use Exemption.

In any case, since this falls in direct violation of the league's policy, Garoppolo will have to serve the two-game suspension.

One point to note here is that since he has been suspended for violating the league's Performance Enhancing Substances Policy, it could void $11.25 million of his base salary for the year, which would have otherwise been guaranteed from the Raiders regardless of if he's on the roster.

Jimmy Garoppolo released: What's next for ex-49ers QB?

To make matters worse, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the Raiders will release him to start the season. After parting ways with Derek Carr last offseason, the Raiders viewed Garoppolo as a coup in a thin QB market.

Early in October, Garoppolo sustained a back injury which ruled him out for a lengthy period of time. Rookie Aidan O'Connell later took over.

Garoppolo started just six games for the Raiders after signing a three-year, $72.75 million contract.

The Raiders have enforced a few changes since Garoppolo was under center. They fired Josh McDaniels, with Antonio Pierce getting the full-time job.

Pierce will now have to approach the offseason with an open mind unless they plan on having O'Connell under center this year.

For Garoppolo, it could be slim pickings. There are a number of QB-needy teams heading into the 2024 NFL season, though a few of those could look to sort that out in the draft.

Teams like the Falcons, however, are still undecided on their plans for a quarterback. If he could convince the ownership to take a chance, Garoppolo could yet find a home, though time could swiftly run out for the 32-year-old quarterback, especially given his injury history.