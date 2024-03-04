NFL Trade Rumors: Caleb Williams' controversial move could be significant in Justin Fields trade timeline

The 2024 NFL Draft is next month, and Caleb Williams is expected to be the first player to get drafted. Currently, the Chicago Bears have the first pick in the upcoming draft, and the franchise is likely to part ways with Justin Fields before the draft.

Williams recently did not have any medical exams at the NFL Combine, and it could influence the Bears' decision on Fields' future. As per NFL analyst Peter Schrager, a potential Justin Fields trade could be delayed because the NFC North franchise would want to be certain about Williams' health before drafting him. Schrager said:

"Caleb Williams passing on doing the medical exams at the Combine could also alter the timeline for a trade. Hard to imagine Chicago would trade the top pick OR Justin Fields (or would a team trade up for 1) before a thorough medical."

At the 2024 NFL Combine, Caleb Williams exhibited that he doesn't need to work out or give access to his medical records to all the 32 teams around the league. The USC star believes that he has put in the work required to be the consensus first-overall pick in the upcoming draft, and will likely cooperate with the Bears regarding all the things that need to be done before the draft.

Whether or not that will delay Justin Fields' exit from Chicago remains to be seen. The franchise could start receiving trade offers for the quarterbacks as we edge closer to free agency, and that might ramp up the process.

Caleb Williams gives the Bears a better chance to contend

Caleb Williams at the NFL Combine

This past season, Justin Fields led the Chicago Bears to a 7-10 record, and the team once again missed the playoffs. Although Fields showed signs of improvement, the Bears would be better off trading him and drafting Caleb Williams.

Fields will begin his fourth season in September, and the team will need to pay him soon to keep him on the roster. Drafting Williams will give the team the flexibility to build a much better roster as he will reset the quarterback contract, and if the hype is true, the future first-overall pick could instantly make the Bears a contender upon his arrival.

The 2022 Heisman winner is one of the best quarterback prospects the league has ever seen, and the Bears should not pass the opportunity to draft him.