Why is Caleb Williams not having medical exams at NFL Combine? Exploring possible reasons behind USC QB’s decision

Many people expect that Caleb Williams will be selected first overall when the NFL draft takes place in Detroit in April. The quarterback has reportedly refused to participate in medical exams with all 32 NFL teams during the Indianapolis Scouting Combine, which began on February 29. ESPN originally revealed that Williams has no intention of participating in any physical testing during the Combine.

Jonathon Jones of CBS Sports mentioned that Caleb Williams might be the first player in the history of the Combine to turn down medical exams, which has long been a point of contention for draft prospects.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Williams' reason for refusing to submit to medical testing at the Combine yesterday has not yet been revealed, but it may have had to do with the repetition of doing the same test for several teams. Additionally, there are situations when certain tests, such as the hand size test, might harm players' draft stock.

As per ESPN, he is expected to undergo medical tests with the teams he meets individually as part of the pre-draft process.

Williams will most likely be selected first overall in this year's draft even though he has chosen not to take part in a few Combine events.

The Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders, Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, New England Patriots, and New York Giants are among the teams the USC quarterback is expected to have meetings with during the Combine.

Expand Tweet

Is Caleb Williams the first quarterback not to throw at the Combine?

Caleb Williams is in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, but he has chosen to wait to work out for evaluators until his pro day later in March.

There have been concerns raised over whether the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner is the first quarterback to decline to throw at the Combine. In actuality, he isn't the only highly regarded passer who declined to participate in the event.

Jayden Daniels, who won the 2023 Heisman Trophy, is also participating at the Scouting Combine this year. He has similarly made the decision to hold off on throwing and working out for scouts until LSU's pro day.

Furthermore, highly-regarded quarterback prospects have previously declined to throw at the scouting combine. A number of well-known quarterbacks have opted to throw on their colleges' pro days instead, because it was more comfortable for them. QBs like Robert Griffin III, Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow, Sam Darnold, Kyler Murray, and Bryce Young are among those who have previously declined to throw at the Combine.

Expand Tweet

Caleb Williams's throwing prowess has previously been demonstrated during his time at the University of Southern California. The 22-year-old quarterback played in 12 games in 2023, completing over 65% of his throws for 3,633 yards, 30 touchdowns, and five interceptions. In addition, he ran for 142 yards and another 11 touchdowns.