Steph Curry gives a heartwarming present to Cam Ward as ex-Miami star marks his attendance at GSW's clash against Dallas

Cam Ward will be holding a jersey to his chest and posing for pictures soon enough. He did so a little earlier than expected when he attended the Golden State Warriors' road game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Ward received a gift from one of the game's biggest stars.

Steph Curry took his jersey off and gave it to Ward after the contest, which Dallas won 111-107. The two stood side-by-side for a photo too. The now-former Miami passer documented the experience in a video posted on Thursday on his YouTube channel.

"Y'all see it, man," Ward said, displaying the jersey in the car after the game. "Shout out to my boy Steph Curry, got me right." (Comments begin at 9:03)

Cam Ward watched the Mavericks warm up from courtside, gushing over how much of a fan he is of Curry's. At one point, he said he should've played hoops instead. Curry eventually made his way over to Ward, giving him a handshake.

"If I playing tonight, I'm having 30, Steph might have 30," Ward said when asked what he could score beforehand. "He gonna give up 30, too. Man, guess what, I'm in to win the game, that's all that matters."

Where could Cam Ward wind up playing in the NFL?

In ESPN's most recent mock draft by Field Yates posted on Tuesday, Cam Ward is chosen No. 3 overall by the New York Giants.

"The two teams most pressed to upgrade at quarterback this offseason are the Giants and Raiders, and I wouldn't rule out New York pursuing a veteran via a trade before we even get to the draft," Yates wrote. "Under present roster constructions, though, I have the Giants taking the electric Ward as the first signal-caller off the board.

"Though he must clean up his footwork and decision-making, Ward has a high ceiling. He brings a powerful arm, can be an innovator on the field and has a steely demeanor in big moments."

A little over a week earlier, Yates' ESPN colleague, Matt Miller, first had Cam Ward landing with the Giants.

"Ward has a big-time arm, excels at finding passing windows and can create with his feet," Miller said. "The Giants — who were 28th in QBR this season at 44.9 — need a quarterback who can move in the pocket and has the arm talent to maximize (Malik) Nabers' special skills. Ward is that quarterback and can help turn things around for this offense."

It seems that as of late, based on the above two projections as well, Cam Ward is thought more highly of than now-former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who will likely also go early in the draft. Both Yates and Miller have him going to the Las Vegas Raiders as of now.

