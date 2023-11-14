Stephen A Smith did not mince his words when he talked about the unfortunate situation that surrounds the Michigan Wolverines and their coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh was recently suspended for the remaining three games of the regular season for his involvement in the alleged sign-stealing scandal that plagued the college football world.

During a recent episode of ESPN's Get Up, Stephen A Smith talked about how he believes that if Michigan is found guilty of having an unfair advantage, they should not be given the chance to be a part of the College Football Playoffs by the NCAA. He then stated that this hampers the chances of other deserving teams for a playoff berth.

"Here's the same question I asked on national television. What about the kids at Texas? Yeah. What about the kids at Alabama? What about the kids of Florida State, Washington, Oregon? Somebody is going to miss out on the playoffs in favor of those kids who are going to play for Michigan," Smith said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Following the suspension of Jim Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Sherron Moore was named as the interim head coach prior to their game against Penn State last weekend. Nevertheless, the Wolverines went on to remain undefeated, as they defeated the Nittany Lions 24-15

After the game, Moore got emotional during the post-game interview and talked about his affection for Jim Harbaugh.

Expand Tweet

"I want to thank coach Harbaugh. I f**king love you man. I love the s**t out of you, man. I did this for you, for this university, the president, our AD. We got the best players, best university, best alumni in the country. Love you guys. These f**king guys right here, these guys right here, man. These guys did it," Moore said.

Stephen A Smith claims Michigan is acting like the victims following the suspension of Harbaugh

While winning against Penn State was an emotional moment for Moore and the Michigan Wolverines, Stephen A Smith had a different perspective about the interim head coach and his emotional post-game interview. Smith said Moore and the Wolverines are acting like the victims in this alleged sign-stealing scandal.

Expand Tweet

"Anytime I see a black coach, particularly in the collegiate level, that has some success, it's something that I celebrate. Here is my issue with what we saw. They're acting like victims. How are you a victim? You're acting like a victim! Who has victimized you?!"

"According to the Big Ten, there's a level of culpability and guilt that belongs to the Michigan program."

The Michigan Wolverines have filed a temporary restraining order on Harbaugh's suspension, which has an expected hearing on Friday. It will now be interesting to see if he is allowed back on the sidelines for the Wolverines' next game against Maryland.