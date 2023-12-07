Stephen A Smith reveals his Heisman Trophy winner for 2023 

Sports personality Stephen A. Smith has revealed his Heisman Trophy winner for 2023, naming LSU's quarterback Jayden Daniels his preferred choice. The Heisman is awarded to the best player in college football, and according to Smith, Daniels is that man.

Daniels has put up some of the country's best numbers for 13th-ranked LSU (9-3) this season. He was named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Year earlier this week and the winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which goes to the nation's top quarterback, last week.

The Heisman Trophy will be awarded Saturday night.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Why has Stephen A Smith voted for Jayden Daniels?

Daniels has had a monstrous season. With a completion rate of 72.2 % (236 of 327), he has done much better than his previous years. He has thrown for 3,812 yards, with 40 touchdowns and four interceptions. These reasons seem fit for ESPN's Stephen A. Smith to consider Daniels his main man.

According to ESPN's quarterback ratings, he ranks first among all other QBs in the country.

Who are the other finalists for the Heisman Trophy?

Expand Tweet

Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver

The Buckeyes' wide receiver was the team's biggest offensive weapon, along with QB Kyle McCord. The receiver has 1,211 yards on 67 receptions. He led seventh-ranked Ohio State (11-1) to the second-best record in the Big 10.

Bo Nix: Oregon Ducks quarterback

Bo Nix stands second in QBR, behind Jayden Daniels, showcasing his influence. He's passed for 4,145 yards, 40 TDs and three interceptions. His performances helped eighth-ranked Oregon (11-2) finish second in the Pac-12, only behind unbeaten and second-ranked Washington (13-0), which qualified for the College Football Playoff.

Michael Penix Jr.: Washington Huskies quarterback

Although Michael Penix is ranked No. 8 in QBR, he has led the Huskies to the playoff, which all the other candidates failed to achieve. He has thrown for 4,218 yards, 33 TDs and nine interceptions.