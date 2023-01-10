Stetson Bennett NFL Draft: Georgia HC Kirby Smart delivers major update on Bulldogs QB's future

Stetson Bennett has firmly secured his position in college football folklore thanks to his immaculate performance against the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 CFP National Championship game. With over 300 passing yards and four touchdowns, the QB led the SEC side to a historic 65-7 rout of the underdogs to help the program clinch its second consecutive national championship.

Bennett, 25, has quickly climbed the ranks to become one of the hottest prospects in college football. With the NCAA granting all college players an additional year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the extra year of eligibility allowed the QB to play a sixth season in college football.

But with his time in the college circuit now done, many have been wondering what lies ahead for the Bulldogs star. Following the team's win, his HC, Kirby Smart, provided some clarity on the situation:

"I don't know if Stetson knows this, but I walked into my 10-year-old son, Andrew, bawling, and I was like, oh, no, somebody's hurt his feelings. Somebody's told him down. So I said, Why are you crying? You're gonna ruin my moment. He said, 'Stetson's leaving, Stetson's gone.' I said he's 25 years old, he's gotta go."

Finishing the season with a perfect 15-0 record, a whole host of NFL teams will monitor the QB closely as the 2023 Draft approaches. While he is yet to declare for the draft, it's more than likely that a decision regarding the matter will be coming soon.

List of NFL starting QBs younger than Georgia star Stetson Bennett

With Stetson Bennett being 25, there's a whole host of NFL starters who are currently younger than the Bulldogs star. The likes of Jalen Hurts (24), Tua Tagovailoa (24), Justin Herbert (24), Trevor Lawrence (23) and Brock Purdy (23) are all younger than him and will soon be vying for Super Bowl glory in the NFL playoffs.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with teammates and a cigar after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Georgia defeated TCU 65-7. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

With back-to-back national championships, the Georgia QB has etched his name in the history books forever. And now, it's time for him to take the next step up and showcase his talents in the NFL.

