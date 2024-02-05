Steve Sarkisian backs $1 billion worth LeBron James verdict on young kids losing focus 

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian recently heralded LA Lakers star LeBron James's comments after his team's 113-105 win against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Sarkisian quoted the clip of the James video from Saturday on his Instagram stories with the caption:

"LISTEN!"

When LeBron James, who is worth $1 billion, according to Forbes, was asked to advise young players coming into the NBA, he imparted his wisdom:

“The cars and the jewelry and all the other dumb s**t, that don’t matter, means absolutely nothing,” James said. “I see a lot of these young kids —they get so unfocused about stuff that is so material that they could lose their focus. Just worry about the game. If you worry about the game, everything will take care of itself.”

Steve Sarkisian gives life lessons

While Steve Sarkisian was being inducted into the Shrine Bowl Hall of Fame, he shared anecdotes with the young audience from his time as a player for the BYU Cougars.

The Texas Longhorns coach told a story about throwing a pick-six and encouraged the listeners to bounce back from tough situations.

“I’m pretty good at making humor out of some tough times, but the point being football (can be) the best way to look at life,” Sarkisian said. “The adversity we get faced with in-game, (it could be) a turnover by a quarterback, a cornerback getting beat deep on a go-ball, a tackle giving up a sack, a fumble by a running back. But the game is not over.

“You still have to continue to play, and you’ve got to get refocused and recalibrated and trust your training, trust the people around and do your job. It sounds a lot like life.”

Steve Sarkisian, who has seen his fair share of adversity after getting fired for alcohol-related issues as coach of the USC Trojans in 2015, wrapped up his anecdote with a final parting shot to his audience.

“Life presents adversity to us as well,” Sarkisian said. “But how do we get back up and continue on that journey? Hopefully, that (Shrine interception story) gives just a little bit of a nugget that you can overcome a lot in life."

If ever there was someone well suited to agree with LeBron James regarding the material distractions that derail many young prospects, it's Steve Sarkisian, who has coached his fair share of players who became pros.