Steve Sarkisian makes feelings known on Peyton and Eli Manning influencing Arch Manning recruitment process to Texas

Steve Sarkisian will have a change in the quarterback position heading into his second year in the SEC. Quinn Ewers has served as the starting quarterback of the Texas Longhorns since 2022. However, he departed to join the Miami Dolphins in this year's NFL Draft. Thus, the spotlight is now on Arch Manning.

The former five-star quarterback committed to playing for Sarkisian and the Longhorns in June 2022. He served as a backup on the depth chart during the first two seasons. Last year, Manning showcased glimpses of his brilliance when he took over the QB1 job while Ewers was recovering from an injury.

On Tuesday, Sarkisian appeared on the "3rd & Longhorn" podcast. During this interview, he talked about Arch Manning ahead of his first year as the Longhorns' starting quarterback. He also highlighted the influence of Arch's retired NFL uncles, Super Bowl champs Eli and Peyton Manning, on his commitment process.

"What was also interesting in the recruiting process — nowhere in that time did I get a call from Peyton, did I get a call from Eli," Sarkisian said. "It wasn't about the uncles. It was always about their family. And his grandpa, Archie, is obviously a huge influence in his life."

"So, to me, when he got here, it was never about the name on the back of his jersey. It was always just being about a good guy, being a good guy, being a great teammates... working his tail off. It was never about can I be better than my uncles? It's always just, can I be the best player I can be for my teammates? And really, that's who he is." (Timestamp-16:40)

During the 2024 season, Arch Manning saw time in 10 games and started in two of them. He recorded a total of 939 yards and nine TDs passing while also rushing for 108 yards and four touchdowns.

Steve Sarkisian promotes the Arch Manning hype while expressing confidence in his abilities

The hype surrounding Arch Manning has been unreal this offseason. Steve Sarkisian is continuing to promote the hype surrounding his 2025 starting quarterback.

During the 2025 SEC meetings, Steve Sarkisian requested fans to let Arch Manning grow and find a comfortable spot for himself as the starting quarterback. He urged them not to allow the spotlight to ruin his progress as a player.

"Arch is a great player, but I hope for everybody here that we don't get too far ahead of ourselves," Sarkisian said. "Let's let this guy go play this year. Let's let him have fun finally getting his opportunity as the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. It's been a lifelong dream for this guy to do this."

Arch Manning will become eligible to declare for the NFL draft next year. It will be interesting to see if he decides to take the next step in his career or finish his collegiate journey with the Longhorns at the end of the 2025 season.

