Steve Sarkisian reportedly set to lose important staff member to Georgia Tech

Texas associate head coach and safeties coach Blake Gideon is reportedly leaving Steve Sarkisian’s staff to become Georgia Tech’s new defensive coordinator, per 247Sports' Matt Zenitz. Gideon, who has been with Texas for four seasons, will replace Tyler Santucci, now the Baltimore Ravens' linebackers coach.

Gideon's coaching resume includes stops at Georgia State, Houston and Ole Miss, where he worked with cornerbacks, safeties and special teams. At Texas, he coached All-SEC selection Andrew Mukuba and played a key role in a defense that tied for the most interceptions in the FBS (22) in 2024 while ranking second in passer rating allowed (104.6).

Gideon earned a $600,000 salary at Texas last year, but a clause in his contract waives any buyout if he takes a play-calling coordinator role elsewhere. Georgia Tech, which ranked 67th nationally in points allowed last season, aims to strengthen its defense under his leadership.

Gideon has prior ties to Atlanta, having coached cornerbacks at Georgia State in 2018. His experience at Houston (2019) and Ole Miss (2020) further bolsters his credentials in developing defensive talent. At Texas, he contributed to a Big 12 title in 2023 and back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances.

His move to Georgia Tech marks a significant step in his coaching career, giving him complete control of a defense looking to improve.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets adds major strength

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key (Image credits: Imagn)

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets secured the No. 19 spot in ESPN's final 2025 recruiting class rankings. Analyst Craig Haubert highlighted their success in tapping into Georgia’s deep talent pool.

The Yellow Jackets landed five ESPN 300 commits, led by offensive tackle Josh Petty and safety Tae Harris. Petty, the program’s highest-ranked commit in the ESPN 300 era, adds significant strength to their offensive line.

Head coach Brent Key stressed the importance of building relationships with Georgia high schools to bolster recruiting. According to 247Sports, Georgia produced 55 blue-chip prospects, and Georgia Tech landed six — an encouraging sign for the program’s future.

