Steve Sarkisian reveals most "critical" trait required to stay on top of game in any organization

Steve Sarkisian knows what being on top of the game is like. Over the past two decades, he has evolved into a wise coach with a balance of multiple failures and huge successes. One thing that remained constant was his perseverance and ability to stay consistent, something that coach Sark himself is so proud of.

While speaking to Cam Jordan of the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, he mentioned the power of discipline and its importance to keep the program afloat.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian reacts during a CFP National Playoff game. (Credits: IMAGN)

The Texas Longhorns head coach suffered costly losses during the final stretch of the last two seasons, where they could have punched a national championship ticket. Unfortunately, things didn't go as expected, as they missed out on crucial games. [Timestamp - 15:18]

"Consistency. I think that's really critical. Let's go back. You got to set a solid foundation. What do you believe in right? And then once you set your beliefs, can you consistently strive towards them and focus on that?” Sarkisian explained on “Off The Edge” podcast.

"And whatever those are disciplined enough to remain consistent. So you got to have a foundation, and then you got to remain consistent through the good and the bad. Like college football has become a lot more like the NFL. Now, we just played 16 games last season, and it would have taken 17 to win a national championship. And as you know, in the NFL, there's one team ever that's won every single game. And so how you bounce back from the tough loss, not get too high from the big win, and remaining consistent, I think, is critical.

"And then are you at your best? Win your best is needed. And I think that's what the great teams have that's what the great players have they set us all a foundation for who they are, they know who they are, they remain consistent with who they are and then they're at their best when their best is needed,” he added.

Steve Sarkisian will potentially see 14 Texas players make NFL podium

Per reports, 14 athletes from Texas were invited to the NFL Combine this year, breaking the previous record (11) within a year. It was a massive milestone for Coach Sark and the program since only top prospects nationwide received an invitation.

Quinn Ewers, Kelvin Banks Jr., Jaydon Blue, Isaiah Bond, Gunnar Helmz Matthew Bond and Cam Williams are some of the top talents who could see their names called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in April. The number of athletes going pro is expected to rise in coming years since the Longhorns program is slowly becoming a dynasty.

