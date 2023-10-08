Steve Sarkisian’s daughter Ashley Sarkisian takes shot at Oklahoma after 34-30 defeat in Week 6 - “OU still sucks”

Ashley Sarkisian, daughter of Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, had a different outcome in her mind for the Texas vs Oklahoma game. The Red River Rivalry took a spicy turn as Oklahoma Sooners clinched a thrilling 34-30 win over Texas.

Sooners' Athletics director Joe Castiglione celebrated it as one of the most exciting wins in the rivalry's history. Despite the intensity of the game and the hard-fought battle, Ashley Sarksian was not impressed by the outcome.

Taking to Instagram, Ashley Sarkisian shared a snapshot alongside Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey. She captioned the post, where she took a dig at OU:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“OU still sucks.”

Ashley Sarkisian doesn't like to be on the losing side

The social media post made it clear that Ashley Sarkisian wasn't thrilled to end up on the losing side. The cheeky post by Ashley Sarkisian adds a dash of drama to the aftermath of the Longhorns vs Sooners game.

Beyond the rivalry banter, Oklahoma's win signifies a significant turnaround under coach Brent Venables. He took the reins after the sudden departure of Lincoln Riley to USC in 2021. Venables has transformed the team's fortunes, focusing aggressively on defensive football.

Texas vs Oklahoma was a hard-fought battle

The historic intensity of the Red River Rivalry was evident in the latest Texas Longhorns vs Oklahoma Sooners game.

Dillon Gabriel was one of the standout performers of the storied contest. Led by Gabriel, the Sooners secured a win over the Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl.

Gabriel's brilliance unfolded in the final moments with a last-minute touchdown drive. The Sooners squandered a 10-point lead late on. They found themselves trailing after Texas managed a field goal with just 1:17 left.

Dillon Gabriel shines in the 'Red River' rivalry

Dillon Gabriel was supported by the dynamic Nic Anderson and the strategic maneuvers of coach Jeff Lebby. Lebby had a tempo-focused strategy as the Sooners were very efficiently navigating the field.

The defensive front for the Sooners was vulnerable, but Gabriel exhibited composure. On the crucial second-and-goal from the three-yard line, he threaded an amazing pass to Nic Anderson at the end zone. That sealed the win with a mere 15 seconds left.

Texas had a formidable defense and limited Gabriel's options. However, the quarterback didn’t back down from the Challenge. He managed 285 passing yards and a career-high 113 rushing yards with a touchdown.

The win marks a change in scenery for the Sooners. In the previous season, the Oklahoma Sooners suffered a 49-0 loss to Texas. Oklahoma is now 6-0 (3-0 Big 12), positioning themselves as contenders for the Big 12 Championship Game. The Sooners will also be eying the College Football playoffs.