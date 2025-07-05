Steve Sarkisian's QB Arch Manning voices support for victims of Texas flood via latest IG story

Texas quarterback Arch Manning, now in his third year with the team, shared a message of support on Instagram for those affected by the severe flooding in Central Texas on Friday.
Manning wrote:
“Praying for central Texas.”
Steve Sarkisian, who took over as coach of the Longhorns in 2021, has developed a deep connection to Texas, with his program based in the heart of the state. He reshared the same post as Manning’s, alongside the caption:
“🙏🏽”
The floods were caused by intense rainfall that made the Guadalupe River rise 29 feet in under two hours. Part of the state saw over a month’s worth of rain in just a few hours, with the town of Hunt receiving around 6.5 inches early Friday. The severe weather event has been described as a one-in-100-year occurrence.
According to CNN, local officials have confirmed that at least 32 people, including 14 children, have died.
Dozens of people, many of them young girls from Camp Mystic summer camp in Kerr County, remain missing after the river surge.
Rescue teams have been working around the clock, helping more than 850 people to safety. Federal aid has been promised to assist with the response and recovery efforts.
“There’s still several people unaccounted for right now, at this point, but we’re working really hard,” Kerry County Sheriff Larry L. Leitha said at a news conference on Friday afternoon, via CNN. “And we’re going to continue. This is probably going to be a couple of day process.”
Steve Sarkisian’s joint IG post with Texas Longhorns
The Instagram post that Steve Sarkisian and Arch Manning shared on their Instagram story was originally uploaded by the Texas Longhorns.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the communities and families of Central Texas affected by today’s devastating flooding,” the caption of the post read.
According to the U.S. National Weather Service, the flash flood emergency has mostly passed in Kerr County (the Guadalupe River runs from Kerr County to San Antonio Bay). However, a flood watch remains in place for the surrounding region until 7 p.m.
