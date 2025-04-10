Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal reveals her pregnancy fits while sharing more details about her decision to stay away from media

Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal announced the birth of their first child together on Monday. The couple has been married since 2020 after the Texas coach separated from his ex-wife, Stephanie, in 2015.

On Wednesday, Steve Sarkisian's wife shared a series of stories on Instagram revealing how her fashion choices helped her keep her baby bump a secret. She answered questions regarding what she wore during her pregnancy and also talked about how she had a maternity shoot during this time.

"Some of you have also been inquiring about what I wore during pregnancy and what my style was like ... If you followed me during last football season amd just during the Fall in general, that was pretty much my style lol! I stayed true to me bu added more of a 'boyfriend' element at times.

"I wanted to show more versatility at some point but I was actually put on bedrest right when I started showing and had to stay on bedrest until delivery. Making my trip to Paris in January the last for a while at that time, hence I didn't attend any Fashion weeks. I snuck in a tiny maternity shoot but nothing too too crazy because I couldn't be on my feet long."

Loreal's Instagram story

Loreal Sarkisian showed off the different outfits she wore during her pregnancy in the fall and her appearances during the Longhorns' 2024 season. In most of her pictures, she wore baggy clothes she called 'boyfriend element', making her baby bump conspicuous.

Lorea's IG story

Steve Sarkisian's wife shared another story where she claimed that she didn't "hide" her pregnancy, but rather decided to make it the least noticeable thing about her public appearances.

"....and please note I did not 'hide anything'! One I was hardly showing! But also, it was a very personal time, a very special time, and very much our business type of time! Love yall though"

Loreal's IG

Steve Sarkisian's partner reveals challenges of being a coach's wife

While Steve Sarkisian is making a name for himself as a college football coach, his wife is building her own fashion empire. Both have busy lives, making it tough to find the balance between personal and professional choices.

Last month, Loreal Sarkisian had a question from a fan on social media about the biggest challenge of being a coach's wife. She responded on IG story:

"Having been a coach and athlete myself, I totally get the demand of the job. Especially with him being a head coach. It doesn't bother me. I am a very busy woman with my own brand and businesses, so sometimes it has been difficult to navigate both since it's all so demanding. But we do a good job of supporting one another, so it works."

Loreal's IG story

Loreal Sarkisian ran track and field during his collegiate days at North Carolina A&T. She coached at USC and Florida before shifting her focus to the world of fashion following her romance with Steve Sarkisian.

