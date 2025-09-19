  • home icon
  • Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian gives sneak peek to her fashion masterclass at special event with coach Sydney Carter

Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian gives sneak peek to her fashion masterclass at special event with coach Sydney Carter

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Sep 19, 2025 19:25 GMT
Texas coaches Sydney Carter, Steve Sarkisian and his wife, Loreal
Texas coaches Sydney Carter, Steve Sarkisian and his wife, Loreal

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian has been the talk of college football with her inventive outfits during the nascent season. Loreal has resumed attending Longhorns games alongside her husband, whom she also dresses for game days after giving birth to their child in April.

On Thursday, Loreal posted snippets of herself on Instagram alongside Texas Longhorns basketball coach Sydney Carter at a National Council of Negro Women - Committee to Organize event. Loreal had on a chic green skirt suit, while Carter had on a burnt orange and brown patched jacket paired with white pants and a black ball cap.

The Instagram post was captioned:

"Thank you to @ncnwutaustin for having me as a panelist. What a privilege it was to sit alongside @coachsydcarter and pour into the next generation of women. To see young women in college leaning into their dreams reminds me why we do this work, fashion may be my craft, but mentorship is my calling.
"I am deeply grateful to inspire, uplift, and remind them that their voice and vision already hold power. This is everything that the @xolofoundation lives for✨ XOLO 🤍."
Loreal Sarkisian has cut a niche for herself among college football fans as a fashionista with her creative game day outfits and has been dubbed 'The First Lady of Texas' due to her stylish, Longhorn-themed clothes. Sydney Carter, on the other hand, has also become an internet sensation due to her creative outfit choices on the sidelines during Texas basketball games.

Loreal Sarkisian details difficulties of being coach's wife

Loreal Sarkisian did not travel to Columbia for the Texas Longhorns' defeat to the Ohio State Buckeyes, but she posted an encouraging message to the fans afterward. On Thursday, she posted a clip of herself on her Instagram stories detailing the difficulties of being coach Steve Sarkisian's wife due to his busy schedule.

“I am so happy to be a mom. I’ve been trying to stay up before Coach gets home so that I can actually see him," Loreal Sarkisian said. "But as of late, he has seen me every day and every night, and I have not seen much of him because me and baby are super tired by the time he gets home.
"So I am bringing him lunch so that we can hang out and enjoy some time together. Just the sacrifices you make as a coach’s wife.”
Loreal&#039;s IG stories
In a show of support for her husband last week, Loreal Sarkisian posted pictures on her Instagram stories of her baby Amays' Texas-themed onesies to infuse her motherhood journey with her fashion-forward tendencies.

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

