WATCH: Texas coach Sydney Carter turns heads with fiery red outfit in latest IG post

Coach Sydney Carter is the assistant coach and director of player development for the Texas Longhorns women's basketball team. She has gained recognition in the past few years due to her trendy outfits on game days.

Most recently, she turned heads with a stylish red outfit consisting of a fiery red skirt suit and heels during the Longhorns game against the Baylor Bears. She posted a clip of herself from the game on Instagram with the caption:

"For the girlies 🎥 @_caelo_"

Sydney Carter addresses criticism

In the social media age, adoration comes with its fair share of criticism and Texas Longhorns basketball coach Sydney Carter has experienced both especially due to her outfits and the increased visibility of women's college basketball.

Two years ago, Carter faced criticism when she wore pink leather pants and a white turtleneck during a game against Kentucky and posted pictures of the outfit on Instagram, leading to it trending.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, she defended her outfit choice, which was criticized in some quarters as inappropriate.

"When you see a Black woman who is actually confident and embracing herself, I think that that's very intimidating," Carter said. "It's hard enough that we're not paid the same or that people think that we can't do some of the same things or something as well as men in a male-dominated industry."

Since then, Sydney Carter has gone from strength to strength by posting reels of her gameday outfits on Instagram. She has 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

She has also collaborated with the official NCAA hotel partner, the Marriott Bonvoy to showcase her gameday rituals.

During a recent appearance on “Way Up With Angela Yee,” Carter shared the extensive criticism that she has gotten along with the support and doubled down on being a fashion icon.

“My confidence offended people. To this day, I’m not apologizing for who I am because I was raised this way…It surprised me because, at the end of the day, I was just doing my job,” she said.

“And like, I can’t help that I’m curvy. I can’t help that I like to dress a certain way and I’ve never been inappropriate. So, of course, to me, that’s surprising because it’s like, ‘What did I do wrong?'”

Sydney Carter has become one of the faces of women's college basketball that is garnering record views among college hoops fans while setting trends for fashion in the sport.