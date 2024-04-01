The NC State Wolfpack beat the Texas Longhorns 76-66 in their Elite Eight matchup at the Moda Center’s court in Portland, Oregon, to book their berth in the 2024 NCAA tournament Final Four.

Pre-game confusion arose when NCAA officials discovered a slight discrepancy in the distance from the top of the 3-point arc to the baseline, resulting in a slightly delayed clash.

Coaches Vic Schaefer for the Texas Longhorns and Wes Moore for the NC State Wolfpack elected to have the game go ahead rather than delay tip-off further after they were appraised of the situation.

“The two head coaches were made aware of the discrepancy and elected to play a complete game on the court as is, rather than correcting the court and delaying the game,” the NCAA said in a statement.

The court has hosted games throughout the weekend. the biggest being Paige Buecker's UConn Huskies beating the Duke Blue Devils 53-45 on Saturday.

The NCAA confirmed that the discrepancy would be rectified ahead of the Elite Eight game pitting JuJu Watkin's USC Trojans against the UConn Huskies.

The Wolfpack have not had a shortage of drama in their March Madness games after Tommi Paris, an official in their game against Chatanooga was removed at halftime after it was belatedly discovered that she had studied at the institution.

College hoops fans on X were not so forgiving of the dimensions situation and questioned the huge lapse in detail.

The NC State Wolfpack overdeliver

The NC State Wolfpack started the season unranked with predictions of being No. 8 in the ACC and no one expecting an NCAA tournament appearance.

They finished the season with a 30-6 record and are now in the Final Four of the Big Dance, a definite overperformance.

The NC State Wolfpack's biggest win was the 77-67 victory against Cameron Brink's Stanford Cardinal in their Sweet 16 clash, defeating one of the tournament favorites.

They've been led by the offensive prowess of junior guard Aziaha James, who is averaging 16.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists this season and who registered 29 points against Stanford and 27 points against Texas.

After the game, coach Wes Moore sounded stunned at the unexpected progress that his team had made.

“I don’t know if I dreamed that big,” Wes Moore said.

Next up for the NC State Wolfpack will be a clash against Dawn Staley's No. 1 seeded South Carolina Gamecocks in the Final Four for a chance to reach a historic championship game.